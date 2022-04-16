“I felt like a lot of people probably wanted us to be best friends from day one” – Daniel Ricciardo opens up about his relationship with his teammate Lando Norris

Daniel Ricciardo downplayed the drama that emerged after the new season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive with Lando Norris.

Netflix released the fourth season of its Formula 1 docuseries in March. The show gave a lot of attention to McLaren and the relationship between Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

The show had been criticised for overdramatising the contents and narrating unrealistic stories and images of drivers on the grid.

When Ricciardo moved to McLaren, the partnership between the two was expected to go well. However, Netflix portrayed it in a way that showed Ricciardo struggling to adapt to the team. Meanwhile, it showed Norris being very little sympathetic for this.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris have good relationship

Following the new season of ‘Drive to Survive’, the Australian clarified that he has a good relationship with his teammate.

Speaking to Channel 4, Ricciardo said, “I felt like a lot of people probably wanted us to be best friends from day one. And it was something that we couldn’t really force and it did take a bit of time to really create a good relationship.”

“But in saying that, there wasn’t tension or anything, it was just that we were trying to figure each other out. Currently, where I sit today, I think we have a very good relationship,” he further added.

The Netflix series is more often criticized by drivers for its unrealistic stories and images. Norris also called out the series for not having accuracy.

Moreover, Pierre Gasly also urged the show to be more correct with these things however, he admitted that he himself did not feel any such thing.

Last year, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had also said that the show unnecessarily overdramatizes the events. Verstappen decided to not take part in the series thereafter.

