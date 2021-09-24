“We really need a very chaotic race”– Fernando Alonso claims Alpine can’t get a podium on merit; would need chaos on track

“We really need a very chaotic race”– Fernando Alonso claims that his team is the sixth fastest on the grid, leaving them out of the podium.

This year, Fernando Alonso’s team Alpine won a Grand Prix with Esteban Ocon after a chaotic series of events in Hungary. Thus, Fernando Alonso feels that if his teams need another podium, similar circumstances would be required.

He claims that his team is probably the 5-6th fastest team on the grid, which doesn’t give them enough merit to get a podium under normal circumstances.

“I think we are the fifth or sixth quickest team out there,” Alonso said. “So for us to get a podium, we really need a very chaotic race. Without that, I think by pure performance, I think top six, top seven is our maximum position.”

“We did achieve that in a few races this year, and I’m happy with the consistency. And you need to be super lucky to get one podium. I was not so far.”

“I don’t expect to be in the remaining races. If it comes, obviously it will be welcome, but I think we need to work on realistic expectations.”

Better results expected in Sochi

Alonso finished P8 in Monza, which according to him, wasn’t a good result. But going into Russia, he is foreseeing a better performance despite the rain prediction.

The afternoon light is 👌 Also, Fernando back out on track for another soft tyre run. #RussianGP pic.twitter.com/0ux9BheGBg — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) September 24, 2021

“We think that Monza was one of the worst for us in terms of layout and characteristics of our package, so here should be a step better,” Alonso said.