What Are The Ticket Prices For F1 75 Live Event in 2025?

Formula 1 is all set to celebrate 75 years in 2025 and has some huge plans for this momentous occasion. For the first time in history, all 10 teams will launch their cars and liveries on the same day — February 18th, 2025 — at London’s O2 arena.

This means that all 20 F1 drivers and their team principals will be present under the same roof for this historic event. F1’s official social media handle has referred to this event as the “biggest launch event ever”.

In their post, they added that tickets for the same would be available on November 15. F1 journalist Luke Smith has now revealed the prices of tickets for this event — ranging from £58 ($73.89) to £113 ($143.94).

Other than the unveiling of the 2025 F1 cars, BrianBurkeCreative, who delivered the opening and closing ceremonies for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, have plans to make this event even bigger. F1 will conduct some exclusive interviews with the drivers and the team principals, who will presumably discuss what they expect to achieve next year.

Brian Burke, the executive producer and creative director of BrianBurkeCreative, summed up perfectly what fans can expect to witness during this “never-before-seen event”. He said,

“Through our collaboration with all 10 teams, fans can be assured we’ll be delivering a truly exciting live experience combining the unveiling of the new liveries, interviews with the biggest names in F1, and cutting-edge entertainment. It will be a never-before-seen event not to be missed”.

Those fans who are not able to attend this event in person will be able to watch live. F1 noted in their statement that they would reveal the broadcast details in the coming weeks.