What F1 Drivers Watch in the Pit? Lando Norris Explains

4 Lando Norris (GBR, McLaren Formula 1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by HOCH ZWEI) Monte-Carlo Monaco | Credits- IMAGO / HochZwei

Formula 1 is one of the most data-driven sports. Drivers and teams are constantly analyzing numbers to evaluate their performance, not just during non-race weekends but also in the heat of the action. Ever seen drivers spend time in their cars in the garage, staring at a screen in front of them? That’s what they’re reading.

When YouTuber Austin Evans asked Lando Norris what drivers looked at, he hilariously replied, “I’m just watching movies and stuff.” But then, the McLaren driver gave a serious answer.

“It’s all preference, so it depends on what screens. Right screen normally is just, is actually just TV, but it is of the live feed. So just watching all the people cause it’s easy to spot sometimes if it’s windy or conditions are changing“.

I sat down with @LandoNorris for a behind-the-scenes look at how the @McLarenF1 Team collaborates using @Dropbox. Whether you’re running a YouTube channel or an F1 team, Dropbox provides the tools to keep your team organized and secure. https://t.co/Qclz3Ws7Uu #DropboxPartner pic.twitter.com/YDj4Pg4BOt — Austin Evans (@austinnotduncan) November 14, 2024

Norris revealed that the screen in front displays all the data showing how drivers are performing and what needs improvement. It helps them understand how to go faster and optimize lap times.

Given the vast amount of data involved, Norris admitted that he sometimes feels overwhelmed. That’s why he believes it’s crucial to find the right balance and prioritize what will be most useful for his performance.

A little look at what the drivers see on the screens in the pits Left screen shows lap telemetry and the right looks like it’s the lap history for the grid pic.twitter.com/9uBQ3dp4GS — The Artist Formerly Known As EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) October 29, 2022

While there’s no doubt that data is incredibly useful for drivers, it’s perhaps most valuable for strategists. After all, they are the ones who develop the race plan — deciding things like which tire to start on, when to pit for a tire change, and the duration of each stint, among other factors.

Drivers, on the other hand, should focus on what directly impacts them, likely what Norris does.