mobile app bar

What F1 Drivers Watch in the Pit? Lando Norris Explains

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
4 Lando Norris (GBR, McLaren Formula 1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by HOCH ZWEI) Monte-Carlo Monaco

4 Lando Norris (GBR, McLaren Formula 1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by HOCH ZWEI) Monte-Carlo Monaco | Credits- IMAGO / HochZwei

Formula 1 is one of the most data-driven sports. Drivers and teams are constantly analyzing numbers to evaluate their performance, not just during non-race weekends but also in the heat of the action. Ever seen drivers spend time in their cars in the garage, staring at a screen in front of them? That’s what they’re reading.

When YouTuber Austin Evans asked Lando Norris what drivers looked at, he hilariously replied, “I’m just watching movies and stuff.” But then, the McLaren driver gave a serious answer.

It’s all preference, so it depends on what screens. Right screen normally is just, is actually just TV, but it is of the live feed. So just watching all the people cause it’s easy to spot sometimes if it’s windy or conditions are changing“.

Norris revealed that the screen in front displays all the data showing how drivers are performing and what needs improvement. It helps them understand how to go faster and optimize lap times.

Given the vast amount of data involved, Norris admitted that he sometimes feels overwhelmed. That’s why he believes it’s crucial to find the right balance and prioritize what will be most useful for his performance.

While there’s no doubt that data is incredibly useful for drivers, it’s perhaps most valuable for strategists. After all, they are the ones who develop the race plan — deciding things like which tire to start on, when to pit for a tire change, and the duration of each stint, among other factors.

Drivers, on the other hand, should focus on what directly impacts them, likely what Norris does.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these