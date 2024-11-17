“I Would Not Be Satisfied”: Red Bull Reserve Fires Veiled Warning Amid Interest for Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto’s mid-season debut for Williams has made a compelling case for the Argentine racing driver to have a full-time seat in 2025. With this season winding down to a close, reports suggest that the 21-year-old is on the radar for Red Bull. Colapinto is being considered for a seat either at RB or the main team. This, however, has not gone down too well with the Bulls’ academy prospect, Isack Hadjar.

Hadjar, who was announced as Red Bull’s reserve driver for the remainder of the season after Liam Lawson’s RB promotion, is keen to convert his stint into a full-time F1 seat next year. But with Colapinto lurking in the shadows, the French-Algerian driver has made his stance clear to the Milton Keynes-based team.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, the 20-year-old aimed a veiled warning to Red Bull if he is still a reserve driver next year. “I would not be satisfied [to be a reserve], obviously, because you want to drive. But if that is what has to be done, then I will do it and I will think about the future,” he said.

Red Bull junior ‘wouldn’t be satisfied to remain reserve driver’ in ’25: — The decision on the 2025 Formula One grid remains with the Red Bull family, and junior driver Isack Hadjar believes he is next in line for promotion if the team opts to give another driver a chance. —… pic.twitter.com/mffF196Fj4 — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) November 17, 2024

That said, Hadjar did concede that Colapinto deserves the attention he is getting from the team. But he feels he’s a better fit for the seat given his own exploits in F2 this season. With three rounds to go, the 20-year-old is in an intense title fight with Gabriel Bortoleto. Only 4.5 points separate the duo with Hadjar chasing the Brazilian down.

Red Bull remain Colapinto’s last hope of landing an F1 seat in 2025

While Red Bull might be interested in signing the Argentine racing ace from Williams, contractual complications might make the deal harder to bear for the reigning Constructors’ champions.

But it is being widely reported in the media that Christian Horner is ready to break the bank in his pursuit of the 21-year-old. James Vowles has reportedly placed a $20 million buy-out clause before the Bulls and they are ready to accept it.

With Sauber/Audi announcing Bortoleto’s signature for 2025 and beyond, Red Bull are the only team that could give Colapinto a race seat next season. That being said, if Hadjar’s warnings affect the Red Bull hierarchy, it could spell the end of Colapinto’s search for a race seat.