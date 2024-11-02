mobile app bar

F1 Qualifying Delayed: What Happens if F1 Qualifying Is Cancelled?

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Formula 1 Rolex Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2023 03.11.2023, Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos

Formula 1 Rolex Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2023 03.11.2023, Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos | Credits- IMAGO / Nordphoto

Qualifying for the 2024 Sao Paulo GP in Brazil has been delayed as the heavens have opened up at the Interlagos circuit. The weather forecast looks dim and it might be the case that the qualifying session is called off for the day. However, in that case, how will the grid be lined up for the Grand Prix tomorrow?

Well, the regulations dictate that the results of the last Free Practice session will be taken into account to set the grid for the Grand Prix.

However, the FIA has the power to take the final call. For instance, during the Belgian GP last year, the FIA notified the teams that if qualifying were to be canceled, the free practice results would not be used to make the grid up.

As per The Race, if the qualifying at the Sao Paulo GP is cancelled, then the result of the Sprint race is expected to be used to set the grid for the main race.

Although, in the past, the FIA has always ensured that qualifying takes place. For that, they were ready to reschedule it to another date altogether.

Most notably, qualifying for the 2019 Japanese GP was canceled on Saturday owing to a typhoon in the region. However, F1 shifted the session to the morning of the Grand Prix on Sunday.

So, at the same time, there is a possibility, if the qualifying cannot take place today owing to the weather, the most likely outcome would be the FIA’s mandate to hold it tomorrow before the main race.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush

