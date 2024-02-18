What Is the Cheapest F1 Race to Attend in 2024? Plan Your Itinerary Before Season Starts

F1 fans cannot be more excited as just two weeks remain before the 2024 season kickstarts in Bahrain. Those fans interested in watching the races live in the stands need to begin planning their itineraries as soon as possible before the tickets sell out. Although most of the tickets for races are fairly expensive, there are some relatively cheap options available as well.

Veteran photographer Kym Illman began by revealing via his official YouTube channel that the season opener in Bahrain also happens to be one of the cheapest F1 races on the 2024 calendar. A ticket for the grandstand costs $180.

This is fairly cheap considering that grandstand tickets for some of the most expensive races such as the Las Vegas Grand Prix can cost a whopping $2,000. The only concern that F1 fans may have for the Bahrain GP is that there is no general admission available. Hence, all fans interested in watching the race live will need to pay the $180.

So, if not Bahrain, then which is the cheapest F1 race on the 2024 calendar?

Chinese GP is the cheapest F1 race on the 2024 calendar

The Chinese Grand Prix, which returns to the F1 calendar after a four-year hiatus, is the cheapest race in the 2024 season. Kym Illman revealed that the race in Shanghai is surely the cheapest on the 2024 calendar as a three-day general admission ticket costs a mere $67.

However, Illman revealed that there is a good reason why the prices of the tickets are so low as well. The veteran photographer revealed that since the race takes place on the outskirts of the city, very few people watch it.

Hence, on most occasions, a huge percentage of the stands are empty. Illman revealed that the last time F1 visited the race in Shanghai, only 160,000 people visited over the three days. As per him, this figure corresponds to just a 40% occupancy of the circuit.

Although the attendance for the Chinese GP has not been great in the past, Illman believes that things could change in 2024. He believes that Sauber F1 driver Zhou Guanyu can play a crucial role in promoting the race in his home country.

Now, only time will tell how good is the attendance of the Chinese GP this year. The race in Shanghai is the fifth on the calendar in 2024 and will take place from April 19 to 21.