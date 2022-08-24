When 7-time World Champion Michael Schumacher suffered 135 mph bike accident

Michael Schumacher suffered a 135 mph motorcycle accident back in 2009 but went home from the hospital completely unscathed.

Schumacher is one of the greatest drivers of all time and has the most number of World Championships (seven) to his name alongside Lewis Hamilton. Away from F1 however, he was one of the biggest adrenaline junkies.

In his documentary Schumacher, it was revealed just how much he loved to engage in various kinds of adventure sports along with other ventures. This included activities like skiing and sky-diving.

Schumacher was a born racer. His racing exploits were not limited to the cockpit of an F1 car, however. Back in 2009, he was testing for the German Superbike team Holzhauer Racing at a circuit in Cartagena, Spain. Unfortunately, he fell down from his 1000cc Honda Fireblade while it was going at a speed of 135 mph.

It was a scary moment and people suspected that he injured his ribs or neck.

Hospital checks showed Michael Schumacher was completely fine after 135 mph bike crash

Schumacher was taken to the hospital after his crash. Thankfully, he escaped without any major injuries which surprised a few fans who thought that even with protective gear, he suffered a big fall.

After being discharged, the 7-time World Champion described how he crashed. “I was driving down the start-finish straight and then braking into the first corner I hit some bumps which made me fall,” he said.

Schumacher went on to reveal that scans and checks at the hospital showed he was completely fine. Holzhauer Racing team boss Jens Holzhauer told Express that it was a ‘harmless and normal training fall’.

2009 was the last year of Schumacher’s sabbatical from F1. He left Ferrari in 2006 and decided to retire, but Mercedes’ entry into the sport brought him back in 2010. He stayed with the Silver Arrows until 2012, and helped them stand on their feet in F1.

Unfortunately, in 2o13 he suffered a big accident while skiing in the French Alps. That accident made him bedridden, and the German legend has not made an appearance in public ever since.

