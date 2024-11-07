When Daniel Ricciardo Pleaded With a Cameraman to Not Post His “Really Bad Photos”

Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash APP Racing Bulls Formula One Team ITA VCARB 01 Honda, during the 2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, 18th round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship from September 20 to 22, 2024 at the Singapore Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Daniel Ricciardo was known to have one of the most charismatic personalities in F1 and was rarely afraid of showing his true self, even if it meant that he acted ‘silly’ at times. However, there was one point in time when he was driving for RB when he pleaded with a cameraman not to post his pictures, stating they were “really bad”.

Back then, Ricciardo was afraid that the pictures the cameraman would have taken were weird as he was making all kinds of faces while explaining how an F1 driver has a drink in the car. He said that back in the day drivers used to have a drinks button when they would just press it and “squirt it” into their mouths.

However, now they have a tube. Ricciardo stated that some drivers put the tube in their mouths the whole duration of the race, something he fails to understand how they do it.

He stated that he simply keeps the tube right beside him and flicks it in when he is driving on a straight. It was then that he made all kinds of faces and noticed that a cameraman was clicking his pictures.

“They’re really bad photos. Don’t post those. I’ll come for you if you post those,” said the Australian when he spotted the cameraman. This was one of the last times fans got to witness the jovial personality of Ricciardo, as RB sacked him after the Singapore Grand Prix weekend and replaced him with Liam Lawson.

Ricciardo seems to be enjoying his time away from F1

Ricciardo seems to have developed quite an interest in NFL and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, in particular. The 35-year-old recently took a trip to New York to cheer on his friend and watch the Bills defeat the Miami Dolphins 30-27 at the Highmark Stadium.

During his time in Buffalo, New York, Ricciardo also clicked several pictures with Allen, someone he has previously described as his man crush. Considering that Ricciardo seems to be enjoying his time away from F1, it does not seem that he has any interest in returning to the grid anytime soon.

Anyway, all 10 teams other than RB — the team that sacked Ricciardo — have confirmed their racing drivers for 2025. This means that the Honey Badger can only return to the grid in 2026, that is if he is keen at all to relive his F1 dream.