When Lewis Hamilton Made an Unusual Request To Elon Musk About Flying $67 Million Rocket

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most well-connected guys on the planet. The 7x world champion has the likes of Tom Brady, Serena Willians, Lebron James and Rihanna on his contact list.

The F1 driver is known to throw some wild parties for his esteemed guests. You could spot every “who’s who” in one of Hamilton’s parties only if you are lucky enough to get an invite.

The Briton recently revealed that he had once hosted the richest man on earth Elon Musk at one of his dinner parties. Which would have been convincing enough for Lewis to consider making a trip to the moon with Musk’s SpaceX.

Lewis Hamilton reveals intriguing meet with Elon Musk

Turns out Lewis Hamilton is deeply interested in space and space travel. He described what it was like talking to the $194.9 Billion worth Elon Musk at one of his dinner parties in 2021.

The Briton revealed, “Elon Musk was at my party in Austin 2 years ago. It was a dinner party I hosted where I’d ask all these people to come over.”

Musk is regarded as a visionary entrepreneur. Even, Hamilton claims he was intimidated to hold a conversation with the Tesla Twitter and SpaceX Boss.

He added, “It’s not easy to have a conversation with Elon, because his mind is expanded. It’s just on another level. So I got all nervous talking to him up there.”

However, the duo found some common ground in talking about space, the moon landing conspiracy and Musk’s vision of travelling and terraforming Mars. Which deeply intrigued the 7x F1 champion.

Hamilton’s unusual request to Musk

Lewis Hamilton claims he is interested in space travel. And maybe one day after he retires from F1, the 38-year-old will fancy a short trip to outer space. However, he does not want to be the first to do so.

Hamilton joked, “I am going at some stage but let some other people go first!”. With a net worth of $285 Million, the Mercedes driver wouldn’t have much trouble making the extravagant journey.

The racer even shared the idea with Elon Musk. He said, “He (Elon Musk) talked about going to Mars, but I am ready to go to space at any stage.” However, the Briton had an unusual request for the South African-American Billionaire.

Hamilton revealed, “I told him that I want to fly, but that’s all taken.” Musk kindly denied his future patron the chance to fly the precious cargo on board the $67 Million Falcon 9 Rocketship.

While there is no doubt that Hamilton is one of the greatest and most accomplished drivers in the history of racing, it is probably best to leave this task to the specialists.