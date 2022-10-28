$285 Million worth Lewis Hamilton prefers to drive his ‘Mr Bean’ Mini Cooper

7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton reveals his preferred mode of conveyance is his humble ‘Mr Bean car’ Mini Cooper.

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has a net worth of $285 Million and a garage filled with several luxury hypercars but the 7-time world champion still prefers to drive his Mini Cooper.

Speaking on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Hamilton said that whenever he is in England he takes out his Mini Cooper and drives around his hometown.

The Stevenage-born F1 star revealed that he goes down memory lane driving like Mr Bean going past his first school, first home. Obviously no one would expect him in that car.

Hamilton has a varied collection of cars and bikes but he has kept his Mini cooper private.

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t like to drive

Being a Formula 1 driver, the need for speed and adrenaline rush comes naturally to the 7-time world champion. Off the track, the Briton keeps his need for adrenaline rush satisfied by getting involved in several adventure sports like sky diving and surfing.

However, shockingly one thing he does not want to do off the track is drive. He revealed to the fans on the Jimmy Kimmel show that he hates traffic and does not like to drive unless he is going fast.

Hamilton said that instead of a driver, off the track, he is a much better passenger.

The Story behind Mini Cooper

The decision to purchase a Mini cooper as his first car did not come out of the blue to Hamilton.

In 2002, after passing his driving test Hamilton with the help of his father bought a second-hand Mini Cooper which was in great condition.

The Briton had previously driven his mother’s Mini Cooper and had loved it so much that he decided to buy his own.

In an interview in 2017, Hamilton revealed that owning a first car comes with a lot of responsibility. He said that he thought he knew everything about driving and highway codes but getting the car was a wake-up call that it’s not just you and your car, it’s all the people on the road you’re driving past.

