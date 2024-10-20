Who Is Pete Samara: F1 Pays Tribute to Sport Veteran With Black Armbands

R: Pete Samara who worked as Director Of Innovation and Digital Technology at Formula 1 | Credits: Twitter (now X)

With the start of the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas right around the corner, things did not start as usual. The pre-race presentation had the F1TV presenters go about their jobs wearing black armbands. A little digging in revealed the cause to be Pete Samara’s death. Samara worked as Director Of Innovation and Digital Technology at Formula 1.

Simply put, Samara was the behind-the-scenes guy running the broadcast and directing the live action for the screens. Samara worked in this position for seven years and four months, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Before this, he worked as the R&D Group Manager for a similar duration. Samara’s journey with the pinnacle of motorsport lasted 14 years and 10 months in total.

The cause of his death is not known until the publishing of this article. As per Formule1 Magazine’s Andre Venema, Samara died ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 52. The absence of a clear cause so far has understandably left the F1 fraternity puzzled.

“FOM staff wear black armbands in Austin. Formula 1’s Director of Innovation & Digital Technology Pete Samara has died unexpectedly at the age of 52.” RIP Pete. Hope @COTA does you proud today. #F1 #USGP https://t.co/ax7fO3WLto — FormulaNerds (@Formula_Nerds) October 20, 2024

The distress among his colleagues, who are going about their work by running the US Grand Prix in his absence is therefore unsurprising. Kudos to him and the culture he’s built, the broadcast is running as smoothly as ever at the time of writing.