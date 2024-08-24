Why Did Oliver Bearman Get an F1 Break Before Robert Shwartzman?

Oliver Bearman became a part of the Ferrari Driver’s Academy in 2021 and just three years later, he signed his first multi-year contract in F1 with Haas. Robert Shwartzman, on the other hand, was a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy before Bearman came in, but has failed to get into the premier class.

Shwartman finished P2 in the 2021 F2 championship, after which many felt he would get a shot at either of Ferrari’s two customer teams – Alfa Romeo or Haas. But no opportunity ever came up for him.

He competed in other disciplines worldwide and was even promoted to Ferrari’s reserve role in 2023. Still, the Maranello-based team never called upon his services.

Bearman, however, gathered a reputation a lot faster than Shwartzman. He impressed in the categories before getting into F2 in 2023. However, he never impressed much in the F1 feeder series.

He finished sixth in his rookie season, which was commendable but 2024 has been woeful so far. With just three rounds remaining, he is 13th in the standings. Still, Bearman’s stocks have never been higher, especially since he already made his F1 debut – before Shwartzman – at the Saudi Arabian GP earlier this year.

Why Bearman got called ahead of Shwartzman in Jeddah?

Shwartzman retained his place as Ferrari’s reserve driver ahead of the 2024 season, sharing the role with Bearman. But when Carlos Sainz underwent appendectomy during the Saudi Arabian GP weekend, it was the Briton who got the nod.

This is because Bearman was already present in the paddock for his F2 race. That way, Ferrari did not have to call upon Shwartzman who was not in Saudi Arabia. Fortunately for Bearman, he performed well; he finished P7 and earned plaudits from several people in the F1 paddock.

Ollie’s on the grid for ’25 Confirming our first driver for the 2025 season, as Ollie signs a multi-year contract with the team ✍️#HaasF1 | @OllieBearman pic.twitter.com/Ub8wTYwES6 — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 4, 2024

Haas took notice of Bearman’s performance and signed him for the 2025 season. Additionally, Bearman is also touted as a future Ferrari driver. Lewis Hamilton will join the Italian team in 2025 and will be 41 years old by the time his contract runs out.

Bearman, at just 18, is being labeled as a potential replacement for the seven-time world champion, provided he performs well with Haas. Perhaps, if Shwartzman was the one in the paddock in Jeddah earlier this year, he would have gotten the nod ahead of Bearman.