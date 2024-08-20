Will Buxton and Jolyon Palmer React to Lewis Hamilton Leaving Lawrence Barretto With a Red Face

Ahead of the start of the 2024 season, F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto ranked Lewis Hamilton seventh in his prediction for the championship standings. Hamilton, who took notice of this, called him out in Bahrain, leaving him embarrassed — something his colleagues Will Buxton and Jolyon Palmer brought up recently.

As soon as the clip played, Barretto hid his face, whereas Buxton and Palmer burst out laughing. This was them reacting to the most memorable moments of the 2024 F1 season so far.

“One of my favorite moments of the year,” Buxton said. They were revisiting the moment Hamilton made fun of Barretto at the Sakhir International Circuit.

will buxton and jolyon palmer reacting to lewis hamilton calling lawrence barretto out on his season prediction @wbuxtonofficial : “one of my favourite moments of the year” REAL F1 pic.twitter.com/Rm2FgbJHvh — sim (@sim3744) August 18, 2024

Barretto was asking Hamilton how he felt about starting from ninth place that evening in the F1 season opener in Bahrain. Hamilton, however, replied by making a serious face and asking Barretto why he ranked him in seventh. But almost immediately, the seven-time champion admitted that he was joking.

“Just putting you on the spot,” said Hamilton. “Should see his face.”

Barretto remains deeply affected by the ordeal; as he later revealed in the video, just the thought of it still makes him break out in a sweat.

14 races into the season and Hamilton is starting to prove Barretto’s prediction wrong. The Briton may still finish seventh if he enters a slump, but is currently sixth with 150 points, 19 ahead of Sergio Perez who is struggling.

This gap could increase significantly in the second half of the season, because of Mercedes’ revival in performance. The Silver Arrows has won three of the last four races, with Hamilton getting two of those victories. So, it is highly likely that Hamilton could finish in the top five or even third, as he did last year.