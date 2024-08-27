Will Buxton Faces the Wrath of Daniel Ricciardo Fans Over “He’s Toast” Statement

Despite having a mixed-bag season so far, Daniel Ricciardo was in a promising position to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull amid the latter’s struggles. However, Perez dodged that bullet thanks to multiple factors including his commercial backing. However, questions persist about the Mexican driver’s seat for the 2025 season. But Will Buxton feels that Ricciardo won’t be the one to get that Red Bull seat — a comment that has angered many of the Aussie’s fans.

On the DRS: De Race Show podcast, Buxton said that Ricciardo is “toast” and needs to enjoy his limited time in the sport. He also suggested that if the 35-year-old doesn’t get a seat for 2025, he can pursue other careers due to his vibrant personality.

He said, “Helmut Marko this weekend says that Liam Lawson’s gonna be in one of the seats next year. So, Lawson’s either in for Daniel [Ricciardo] or he’s in for Checo [Perez]. And if he’s in for Checo and you’ve got a seat at RB then I think that goes to Hadjar who is having an outstanding season in F2.”

“So Daniel’s done, he’s toast. So he’s gotta have fun with it and he’s gotta enjoy it.” he added.

This harsh assessment was also followed by a suggestion from the host. He suggested that the VCARB man could use his charming personality to become a presenter. Buxton agreed and even claimed he’d be fantastic at it.

Now, Ricciardo is yet to receive a contract extension from VCARB for next season. Amid that, the Aussie driver is being diplomatic about his chances of returning to Red Bull as Perez has been backed by the team.

While the F1 presenter may not have meant that this is Ricciardo’s last season in the sport, fans felt the manner of expressing this opinion was extremely harsh and perhaps disrespectful. Fans flocked to X with screenshots of the conversation criticizing Buxton.

Buxton’s credentials questioned by Ricciardo fans

The fans did not appreciate the comments and some retweeted the conversation with explicit words and extreme comments attached to them. Some fans also questioned Buxton’s career as a journalist while calling him out for being unnecessarily “rude”.

Oh I actually might kill Buxton because who he even is to say shit like this, he really thinks he's him when everyone is laughing at him being dumb asf and making a fool of himself on the live tv and DTS

don't understand with these so called pundits or someone from f1 circle are getting worked up with his smile , personality?? as if he k!!led someone with these words come from their mouth

genuine question but what the fuck does buxton have against daniel's personality like why is he acting like daniel personally ruined his life or something

Some fans also highlighted a different part of the same podcast to criticize Buxton. In this, the journalist makes mean comments toward Ricciardo for his personality. The fans can’t make sense of this nasty outlook toward the fan-favorite Honey Badger.

has he considered that Daniel isn't "playing up the 24, 25-year-old Daniel" and is instead just being himself and hasn't changed who he is as a person over the last decade? very odd things to say about him and George when you're meant to work beside them

The fans did not appreciate the personal attacks on the Australian.