Williams’ Engineer Wants Franco Colapinto to Be ‘More Concise’ With His Words

Just four races into his F1 career, Franco Colapinto’s popularity has already soared, driven by his stellar performances and refreshing personality. One standout feature is his detailed radio responses to his race engineer, where Colapinto provides in-depth feedback on every aspect. While this may seem beneficial, the ones communicating with him mid-race don’t quite agree.

Colapinto’s race engineer Gaetan Jaego admitted that although he loves his exchanges with the Argentine, he would prefer it if he spoke less. Understanding that he gets “carried away” at times, Jaego asked him to be more concise with his words.

“You just express yourself a lot,” he said (per Motorsport), talking about Colapinto. “It’s very different to what you can see in countries like England, where people are more direct to the point.”

In F1, there isn’t a lot of room for errors, and decisions have to be made quickly. That is one of the reasons why Jaego and Williams are working on improving Colapinto’s method of providing feedback. They also want Colapinto to learn how to be clear with his thoughts.

“I think it’s a good exercise because if you’re able to give feedback that’s concise, that means it’s clear in your head as well. He’s getting better, he’s improving,” the Briton added.

Colapinto’s dream F1 start

Two months ago, Colapinto could hardly have imagined joining the F1 grid this season. However, with Logan Sargeant’s struggles, Williams took a chance on the 21-year-old academy driver, allowing him to compete at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Colapinto, unfazed by the pressure, has embraced the challenge and impressed the paddock, scoring four points for Williams in just four races. With five Grand Prix weekends remaining, Colapinto has a chance to further prove his capabilities.

If he continues to deliver strong performances, he could significantly boost his chances of securing a full-time F1 seat next year, something that isn’t yet guaranteed.