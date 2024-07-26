mobile app bar

With New Upgrades For Belgian GP, George Russell Wants to Take The Fight to Red Bull and McLaren

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

With New Upgrades For Belgian GP, George Russell Wants to Take The Fight to Red Bull and McLaren

Credits: Imago

Mercedes has been on an upward trajectory since the Monaco GP, where the team brought season-changing upgrades. They won two races since then, and are hungry for more, with George Russell outlining expectations ahead of the 2024 Belgian GP this weekend.

Mercedes is set to bring more upgrades to Spa-Francorchamps. The W15 will feature a reworked sidepod inlet (aimed at more efficient cooling), and a new engine cover design which should improve airflow to the rest of the car.

Additionally, the upgrade package will also contain a revised floor bodywork and a circuit-specific low-downforce spec rear wing.

Speaking of these, Russell said,

“Hopefully, we can take the next steps after the progress made in Canada. We want to take the fight to McLaren and Red Bull. F1 is about being in the fight and it would be great to be back there this weekend.”

In Hungary last weekend, Mercedes earned a podium finish for the fifth consecutive time this season. However, the race exposed a major weakness – the W15’s temperature sensitivity.

During the early phases of Qualifying at the Hungaroring, the W15 looked like a prospective pole-sitter in the cool and damp conditions. But as the track dried out and the temperatures rose, the car lost a chunk of its performance.

Race day was much the same as both Russell and Lewis Hamilton struggled for pace. Hamilton finished P3 but had Max Verstappen not locked up while attempting to overtake the Briton, it would have likely gone to him.

Russell is aware of this issue and hopes for the Belgian GP to be held under cool conditions.

Weather forecast for the 2024 Belgian GP could prove beneficial for Mercedes

Wet qualifying has been forecasted for the Belgian GP weekend. The temperate is also expected to max out at around 74 Fahrenheit, which may swing proceedings in Mercedes’ favor. Team Principal Toto Wolff, however, is far from satisfied.

He said that after their struggles in the hot conditions in Hungary, he was “hoping for a freezing Belgium” to bring the W15 back into its most optimal operating window.

While Saturday could serve as the best prospect for the Silver Arrows ( with a 77% chance of rain), the race might be a rinse-and-repeat of the Hungarian GP. With only a 10% chance of rain and sunny skies, Mercedes could struggle to match the pace of Red Bull and McLaren.

