“Yes, I’m older than them” – Fernando Alonso on the challenge of racing against the new-gen stars in Formula 1

“Yes, I’m older than them” – Fernando Alonso will be the oldest driver on the grid next season… and is looking forward to that.

With Kimi Raikkonen calling an end to his stellar two-decade tenure, Fernando Alonso will take the mantle of being the oldest on the grid next season, with dethroned champion Lewis Hamilton second.

How to be racing legend by Fernando Alonso ✊ pic.twitter.com/LSDHCkOhUJ — EL 🅿️LAN F1 updates (@turn1chaos) December 22, 2021

The struggle of competing against the brilliant cluster of young stars – led by world champion Max Verstappen – is real. No wonder, Alonso, the champion he is, is willing to work harder than ever before this winter, in a bid to ensure he puts Alpine right in the mix among the current best teams on the paddock.

“Obviously, I don’t train the same now that I [am] 40 than when I was 23.

“You have to train more, you have to stretch more, you have to have a different food routine, you have to do many other things to be at the same shape and with the same strength.

“I’m ready to do so, that’s why I came back as well. There are more sacrifices to do, but that’s the plan for this winter.

“I will be as strong as I can and I know that I will have to train and I will have to do more than other drivers because yes, I’m older than them.

“I was planning to have a different preparation next year, but not because the car will be different because I think the cars will be very similar in terms of driving and forces and lap times, et cetera, but just because this winter, I couldn’t do a proper preparation after the bike accident.

“I was just counting the days to go to Bahrain and it was just on time to go to Bahrain, but not with a proper physical programme, so this winter, I want to do it a little bit more.”

