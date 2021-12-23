F1

“Yes, I’m older than them” – Fernando Alonso on the challenge of racing against the new-gen stars in Formula 1

"Yes, I'm older than them" - Fernando Alonso on the challenge of racing against the new-gen stars in Formula 1
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"All them people that they say are the best to ever do it, my teams beat all them": Isiah Thomas addresses the misconceptions surrounding the Bad Boy Pistons
Next Article
"I was just a lazy b*stard" - Yuki Tsunoda reveals that his mid-season move to Italy helped him improve his performance
F1 Latest News
"It was all about the attention of details where you could make the difference in terms of winning or being second" - World Champion Max Verstappen reflects on his battles with arch-rival Lewis Hamilton
“It was all about the attention of details where you could make the difference in terms of winning or being second” – World Champion Max Verstappen reflects on his battles with arch-rival Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen discusses his championship duel with Lewis Hamiton and how remaining impartial helped him…