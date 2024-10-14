“You Don’t Obviously Want Somebody’s Downfall”: Liam Lawson on the Promise Christian Horner Fulfilled at the Cost of Daniel Ricciardo

Liam Lawson will race for the first time in 2024 at the US Grand Prix. Christian Horner had promised him last year that he would have a seat somewhere this season and he has fulfilled it. But Lawson talks about the cost that comes with it.

He would be replacing Daniel Ricciardo, who was axed after the Singapore Grand Prix, owing to his underwhelming performances across the year. “It completely depends on how the guys that are currently driving are doing,” said Lawson on the F1 Nation podcast.

Liam Lawson is back in the fold #F1 pic.twitter.com/uTVcQKJ0aQ — Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2024

“You don’t obviously want somebody’s downfall to be your way in. But you know, if it’s for me to drive, somebody has to leave, obviously. So there was no clear route of, you know, where that was going to be though.”, the New Zealander added.

Giving Lawson a full-time seat was imperative for Red Bull because his substitute performances last year actually turned many heads in the paddock. With teams giving chances to newer drivers, Red Bull always faced a risk of losing Lawson.

He also had Williams’ interest as they searched for a mid-season replacement for Logan Sargeant. But Williams’ team principal James Vowles had to give up this interest, with Red Bull refusing to give him away as they might have needed his services.

And it panned out accordingly, as they decided to axe Ricciardo and bring in Lawson. While the 22-year-old driver may feel a bit guilty about replacing the highly popular Honey Badger, he needs to understand how that is the cutthroat nature of F1.

Damon Hill to Lawson: It’s not your fault

With Lawson being empathetic about Ricciardo’s exit, 1996 F1 champion Damon Hill chipped in to tell Lawson it was not in his control. Rather it is the nature of the sport that decided his fate.

“You say the opportunity only knocks once or something, but it won’t be last year because of Daniel’s bad luck. You’ve got an opportunity, which is why you’re really where you are now because they tested you out. You found out what Formula One was about,” said Hill.

Lawson agreed to the interjection presented by Hill. He also said that he missed driving the cars around, which he later realized was also him missing the element of competition.

But that’s about to end with Lawson competing for RB in Austin this weekend. The following six Grand Prix events are immensely crucial for him, as they could set his trajectory for 2025 as well.