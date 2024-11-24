“Your Time will Come One Day”: Max Verstappen Told Lando Norris After Snatching the 2024 Title

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing RB20 and Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team MCL38 pose for a portrait during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 31 to November 3, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Having competed closely with Lando Norris since their junior racing days, Max Verstappen is well aware of the Briton’s talent and has often praised him over the years. In 2024, Verstappen faced Norris as a direct rival for the World Championship for the first time. Although Verstappen ultimately came out on top, he had nothing but words of encouragement for his challenger.

Verstappen acknowledged the tough fight put up by Norris, as he urged him to bide his time. “I told Lando ‘Your time will come one day, you have to be patient,‘ Verstappen said after winning his fourth consecutive title in Las Vegas.

The Red Bull driver reminded everyone that Norris’ ability to win championships cannot be judged solely on the events of this season. “Even at McLaren, when it was not going that well, I said, ‘I know you are capable of winning titles‘,” the 27-year-old revealed.

Max: I told Lando “Your time will come one day, you have to be patient,” even at McLaren when it was not going that well. I said “I know you are capable of winning titles.” .. we keep battling, and I think we have a lot of respect for each other, and of course, it was very nice that… pic.twitter.com/fLOxR8ZHZe — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) November 24, 2024

At one point in the season, it seemed Norris had a genuine chance of toppling the Dutchman. However, Verstappen’s remarkable consistency, even with a slower car, allowed him to build an unassailable lead of 63 points with just two races remaining.

Can Norris now fight for the 2025 championship?

With the 2024 championship slipping out of his grasp, Norris will now turn his attention to the 2025 season, aiming for another shot at the title. With the current regulations set to carry over and McLaren arguably the fastest team this year, the Briton has a strong chance of mounting a serious championship challenge.

Adding to Norris’ and McLaren’s confidence for next year would be the achievement of winning this year’s Constructors’ title.

However, McLaren had a challenging weekend in Las Vegas, with Norris finishing P6, just ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri in P7. While they still lead the standings, Ferrari has closed the gap to just 24 points—a margin that could quickly vanish if McLaren doesn’t remain careful in the final two races. That will be Norris’ only focus heading into the home stretch.