mobile app bar

“Your Time will Come One Day”: Max Verstappen Told Lando Norris After Snatching the 2024 Title

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing RB20 and Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team MCL38 pose for a portrait during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 31 to November 3, 2024

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing RB20 and Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team MCL38 pose for a portrait during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 31 to November 3, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Having competed closely with Lando Norris since their junior racing days, Max Verstappen is well aware of the Briton’s talent and has often praised him over the years. In 2024, Verstappen faced Norris as a direct rival for the World Championship for the first time. Although Verstappen ultimately came out on top, he had nothing but words of encouragement for his challenger.

Verstappen acknowledged the tough fight put up by Norris, as he urged him to bide his time. “I told Lando ‘Your time will come one day, you have to be patient, Verstappen said after winning his fourth consecutive title in Las Vegas.

The Red Bull driver reminded everyone that Norris’ ability to win championships cannot be judged solely on the events of this season. “Even at McLaren, when it was not going that well, I said, ‘I know you are capable of winning titles‘,” the 27-year-old revealed.

At one point in the season, it seemed Norris had a genuine chance of toppling the Dutchman. However, Verstappen’s remarkable consistency, even with a slower car, allowed him to build an unassailable lead of 63 points with just two races remaining.

Can Norris now fight for the 2025 championship?

With the 2024 championship slipping out of his grasp, Norris will now turn his attention to the 2025 season, aiming for another shot at the title. With the current regulations set to carry over and McLaren arguably the fastest team this year, the Briton has a strong chance of mounting a serious championship challenge.

Adding to Norris’ and McLaren’s confidence for next year would be the achievement of winning this year’s Constructors’ title.

However, McLaren had a challenging weekend in Las Vegas, with Norris finishing P6, just ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri in P7. While they still lead the standings, Ferrari has closed the gap to just 24 points—a margin that could quickly vanish if McLaren doesn’t remain careful in the final two races. That will be Norris’ only focus heading into the home stretch.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

    About the author

    Vidit Dhawan

    Vidit Dhawan

    x-icon

    Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

    Share this article