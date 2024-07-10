mobile app bar

Zak Brown’s McLaren Colleagues “Don’t Mind” His Ferraris at Woking Until They Fulfill One Rule

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently revealed that he has an extensive car collection. He revealed that while his garage comprises many exquisite beasts made by Ferrari, he’s only allowed to bring a few of them to work.

In a video released by Tom Hartley Jnr. on his YouTube channel, Brown explained, “I drive them to the factory. Which sometimes I get a few ‘Is that Zak in a Ferrari?’ But we have a rule – if it’s any pre-’95 because that’s when the McLaren F1…I can come in. So I just can’t drive anything post-’95. That’s the competition.”

Brown was referring to the historic win McLaren tasted at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans by beating Ferrari. Since then, the competition between the two iconic automotive manufacturers has heated up.

Naturally, in the modern era of Formula 1, Brown would not be able to showcase his extensive Ferrari collection freely as the Italian company is one of McLaren’s fiercest competitors.

McLaren and Ferrari reignite their historic rivalry in F1 in 2024

McLaren and Ferrari share a historic rivalry. In Formula 1, the duo have been cutthroat competitors since the 1980s.

Historic rivalries like Ayrton Senna v. Nigel Mansell, and Michael Schumacher v. Mika Hakkinen all come to mind. There have also been some highly controversial moments between the two such as the Spygate Scandal.

However, in the turbo-hybrid era of the sport, this competition seemingly died down. McLaren endured one of their worst slumps during this time, whilst Ferrari battled hard with the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull for the wins and titles.

However, in the latest ground-effects era of the sport, the two teams have resumed their rivalry. As things stand, they have joined forces with the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull at the front of the field. Since the 2024 grid is as close as ever, each point matters for all these teams in their pursuit of winning the Constructors’ title.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

