Zak Brown’s McLaren Colleagues “Don’t Mind” His Ferraris at Woking Until They Fulfill One Rule

McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently revealed that he has an extensive car collection. He revealed that while his garage comprises many exquisite beasts made by Ferrari, he’s only allowed to bring a few of them to work.

In a video released by Tom Hartley Jnr. on his YouTube channel, Brown explained, “I drive them to the factory. Which sometimes I get a few ‘Is that Zak in a Ferrari?’ But we have a rule – if it’s any pre-’95 because that’s when the McLaren F1…I can come in. So I just can’t drive anything post-’95. That’s the competition.”

Brown was referring to the historic win McLaren tasted at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans by beating Ferrari. Since then, the competition between the two iconic automotive manufacturers has heated up.

Naturally, in the modern era of Formula 1, Brown would not be able to showcase his extensive Ferrari collection freely as the Italian company is one of McLaren’s fiercest competitors.

McLaren and Ferrari reignite their historic rivalry in F1 in 2024

McLaren and Ferrari share a historic rivalry. In Formula 1, the duo have been cutthroat competitors since the 1980s.

Historic rivalries like Ayrton Senna v. Nigel Mansell, and Michael Schumacher v. Mika Hakkinen all come to mind. There have also been some highly controversial moments between the two such as the Spygate Scandal.

However, in the turbo-hybrid era of the sport, this competition seemingly died down. McLaren endured one of their worst slumps during this time, whilst Ferrari battled hard with the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull for the wins and titles.

However, in the latest ground-effects era of the sport, the two teams have resumed their rivalry. As things stand, they have joined forces with the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull at the front of the field. Since the 2024 grid is as close as ever, each point matters for all these teams in their pursuit of winning the Constructors’ title.