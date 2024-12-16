mobile app bar

Zhou Guanyu Goes Up Against Counter Strike GOAT s1mple Days After Racing His Last in F1

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Zhou Guanyu (L) and Oleksandr s1mple Kostyliev (R)

Zhou Guanyu (L) and Oleksandr s1mple Kostyliev (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images and IMAGO / Newspix

The 2024 Abu Dhabi GP was most likely Zhou Guanyu’s final race in F1. Having spent three seasons with Sauber, the Chinese driver did not find a race seat for 2025 and is reportedly in talks with other F1 teams for a reserve role. Nevertheless, Zhou is trying to enjoy his off-track life as he recently competed in a gaming competition.

The 25-year-old went up against the fabled Counter-Strike player Oleksandr Kostyliev also known as ‘s1mple’. It was at the Perfect World Shanghai Major, where the Ukrainian’s team [Team Hai] went up against Zhou‘s team [Team Bye] made up of local eSports players.

Despite s1mple’s expertise, he could not get the better of Zhou and crew’s creativity in the gameplay, as they eventually beat the CS maestro’s team 15-9. Still, Zhou clicked some pictures with Kostyliev and posted them on his Instagram.

“What a cool experience to play the show match on the final stage with all the goats!”, Zhou wrote in the caption. He also posted a video of the gameplay that showed some of the kills his team registered in their match-up.

This was basically a show match before the actual final of the particular event began. So, the organizers spiced it up with a different format and changing game conditions, which could have caught s1mple’s team off-guard.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1200 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these