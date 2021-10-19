Games releasing in the last quarter of 2021: A comprehensive list of all games releasing in October and by the end of the year.

The first half of 2021 was pretty underwhelming owing to the Covid19 sanctions. October is a rather busy month for the gaming industry and the rest of the year has still a lot to offer.
After Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red’s massive flop due to Executive oversight was not something to sneeze at. !0 years of kickstart, Crowd and VC funding and 3 years of continuous development were not enough for an Open World and feature-rich game.
Bugs and glitches caused some massive outrage in the gaming community. Most people with console copies were refunded, while Sony removed the Cyberpunk 2077 completely from the store listings.
As a result, most development studios are postponing or rescheduling release dates in order to provide a finished product.
We made as comprehensive a list possible for the games releasing for the rest of the year. Also, we have excluded games that are postponed in one way or other to next year.
Coloured names are the ones to look out for. Most of them carry the hopes of the entire gaming industry.
October 2021 video game releases
- Nuclear Blaze [PC] – October 18
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition [Switch] – October 19
- Into The Pit [PC, XBO] – October 19
- War Mongrels [PC] – October 19
- Youtubers Life 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 19
- Healing Spree [PC] – October 20
- Jars [PC, Switch] – October 20
- They Always Run [PC] – October 20
- Growbot [PC] – October 21
- Resident Evil 4 VR [Oculus VR] – October 21
- Sands of Aura [PC] – October 21
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 21
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 22
- Happenlance [PC] – October 22
- Jumanji: The Video Game Enhanced Edition [PS5] – October 22
- Mega Monster Party [PC] – October 22
- L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night [Switch] – October 26
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 26
- The Unliving [PC] – October 26
- Workshop Simulator [PC] – October 26
- Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition [PS5, XSX] – October 27
- Age of Empires 4 [PC] – October 28
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 28
- Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey [PC] – October 28
- Riders Republic [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – October 28
- Sunshine Manor [PC] – October 28
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars [Switch] – October 28
- Mario Party Superstars [Switch] – October 29
- Model Builder [PC] – October TBC
- NERF: Legends [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October TBC
- Undying [PC] – October TBC
November 2021 video game releases
- Giants Uprising [PC] – November 2
- World War Z [Switch] – November 2
- Bloodshore [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 3
- Time Loader [PC] – November 3
- Just Dance 2022 [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia] – November 4
- Pinchcliffe Grand Prix [PC, Switch] – November 4
- Spacelines From The Far Out [PC, XBO] – November 4
- To The Rescue! [PC] – November 4
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0 [Switch] – November 5
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC [Switch] – November 5
- Call of Duty: Vanguard [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 5
- Airborne Kingdom [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 9
- Disney Classic Games Collection [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 9
- Football Manager 2022 [PC] – November 9
- Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition [XBO] – November 9
- Forza Horizon 5 [PC, XSX, XBO] – November 9
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 9
- My Singing Monsters Playground [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 9
- Epic Chef [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 11
- Kainga: Seeds of Civilization [PC] – November 11
- Skyrim Special Edition [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 11
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic [Switch] – November 11
- Punk Wars [PC] – November 12
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 [Switch] – November 12
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [PC, PS5, XSX] – November 16
- Century: Age of Ashes [PC] – November 18
- Battlefield 2042 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 19
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl [Switch] – November 19
- Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker expansion [PC, PS5, PS4] – November 23
- Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 25
- Len’s Island [PC] – November 26
- Beyond a Steel Sky [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 30
- Kid A Mnesia [PS5] – November TBC
- Smalland [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November TBC
- Venba [PC] – November TBC
December 2021 video game releases
- Solar Ash [PC, PS5, PS4] – December 2
- Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp [Switch] – December 3
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition [Switch] – December 3
- SpellForce 3 Reforced [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – December 7
- SpellForce 3 Reforced: Soul Harvest DLC [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – December 7
- SpellForce 3 Reforced: Fallen God DLC [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – December 7
- Thymesia [PC] – December 7
- Halo Infinite [PC, XSX, XBO] – December 8
- Startup Panic [PC] – December 8
- Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – December 14
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice [PC] – December TBC
- Shredders [XSX] – December TBC
- Steam Deck – December TBC (Steam Deck pre-order)
TBC 2021 video game releases
- The Crown of Wu [PS4] – Q3 2021
- Hermitage: Strange Case Files [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q3 2021
- Perseverance: Part 2 [PC] – Q3 2021
- Sea of Craft [PC] – Q3 2021
- The Anacrusis [PC, XSX, XBO] – Fall 2021
- Aztech: Forgotten Gods [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Fall 2021
- Chinatown Detective Agency [PC] – Fall 2021
- Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Fall 2021
- Deep Space Gardening [PC] – Fall 2021
- Elyon [PC] – Fall 2021
- Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity DLC [PC] – Fall 2021
- Gang Beasts [Switch] – Fall 2021
- Happy Game [PC] – Fall 2021
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition [PS5, XSX] – Fall 2021
- Lost Ark [PC] – Fall 2021
- Project Warlock 2 [PC] – Fall 2021
- Rogue Lords [PS4, XBO, Switch] – Fall 2021
- Rune Factory 4 Special [PS4, XBO] – Fall 2021
- Scorn [PC, XSX] – Fall 2021
- Super Catboy [PC] – Fall 2021
- Wreckfest [Switch] – Fall 2021
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Halloween 2021
- Abandoned [PS5] – Q4 2021
- Animal Rescue [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q4 2021
- B.I.O.T.A. [PC] – Q4 2021
- Clanfolk [PC] – Q4 2021
- Curious Expedition 2 [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – Q4 2021
- Edge of Eternity [XSX, XBO] – Q4 2021
- Errand Boy [PC] – Q4 2021
- The Gunk [PC, XSX, XBO] – Q4 2021
- Happy’s Humble Burger Farm [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q4 2021
- The Machines Arena [PC] – Q4 2021
- Martha is Death [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – Q4 2021
- Starsand [PC] – Q4 2021
- Undungeon [PC] – Q4 2021
- We Were Here Forever [PC, PS5, XSX] – Q4 2021
- After The Fall [PC VR] – Late 2021
- Hello Puppets: Midnight Show [PC] – Late 2021
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice [PC] – Late 2021
- Six Days in Fallujah [PC, Consoles TBC] – Late 2021
- Wildcat Gun Machine [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Late 2021
- Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator [Switch] – Holiday 2021
- Loop Hero [Switch] – Holiday 2021
- Minecraft: The Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Holiday 2021
- Blacktail [PC, PS5, XSX] – Winter 2021
- Crimson Desert [PC, Consoles TBC] – Winter 2021
- OlliOlli World [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2021
- Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon [Switch] – Winter 2021
- Surviving The Aftermath [PS4, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2021 UPDATE TBC 2021
- Tin Hearts [PC, PC VR, PS5, XSX, PS4, PSVR, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2021
- A Boy And His Blob [Switch] – TBC 2021
- A Long Journey to an Uncertain End [PC] – TBC 2021
- A Rat’s Quest [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- The Academy: The First Riddle [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Adapt [PC] – TBC 2021
- After The Fall [PSVR] – TBC 2021
- Airhead [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Alchemic Cutie [PC] – TBC 2021
- Alliance of the Sacred Suns [PC] – TBC 2021
- Ambition: A Minuet in Power [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Among Us [PS5, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Anno: Mutationem [PC, PS4] – TBC 2021
- Antonball Deluxe [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers [PC] – TBC 2021
- Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- AST-Hero [PC] – TBC 2021
- Astral Equilibrium [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Astria Ascending [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Atomic Heart [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Atrio: The Dark Wild [PC, XBO] – TBC 2021
- B.ARK [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Babylon’s Fall [PC, PS5, PS4] – TBC 2021
- Back Then [PS4] – TBC 2021
- Backbone [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Bang-on Balls: Chronicles [XSX, XBO] – TBC 2021
- BattleCakes: A Snack-Sized RPG [PC] – TBC 2021
- Bear and Breakfast [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Biomutant [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021
- Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Blooming Business: Casino [PC] – TBC 2021
- Boundary [PC, PS4] – TBC 2021
- Braid Anniversary Edition [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Breakwaters [PC] – TBC 2021
- Breathedge [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Bright Memory: Infinite [PC, XSX, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Bustafellows [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Button City [PC] – TBC 2021
- Calico [PC] – TBC 2021
- Call of Duty: Warzone [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021
- Captain Contraband [PC] – TBC 2021
- Card Shark [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Chorus [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – TBC 2021
- Circuit Superstars [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Clid the Snail [PC] – TBC 2021
- Clockwork Aquario [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Clouzy! [PC] – TBC 2021
- Conan Chop Chop [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Corbid! A Colorful Adventure [PS4] – TBC 2021
- Critter Cove [PC] – TBC 2021
- CrossfireX [PC, XSX, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Curse of the Sea Rats [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Cyber Knights: Flashpoint [PC] – TBC 2021
- Cyber Shadow [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021
- Cygni [PC] – TBC 2021
- Danganronpa Decadence [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Dangerous Driving 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Dark Renaissance [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [PC] – TBC 2021
- Dead Static Drive [PC, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Deadly Premonition 2 [PC] – TBC 2021
- Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- De-Exit [PC] – TBC 2021
- Definitely Not Fried Chicken [PC] – TBC 2021
- Deliver Us The Moon [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021
- Demon Turf [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Dicey Dungeons [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Die After Sunset [PC] – TBC 2021
- Digimon Survive [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Dinosaur Fossil Hunter [PC] – TBC 2021
- The Division: Heartland [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Dordogne [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- The Dragoness: Command of the Flame [PC] – TBC 2021
- Dry Drowning [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Dual Universe [PC] – TBC 2021
- Dustborn [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- EA Sports PGA Tour [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021
- Endling – Extinction Is Forever [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Esports Boxing Club [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- The Eternal Cylinder [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Evil Dead: The Game [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Expedition Zero [PC] – TBC 2021
- Expeditions: Rome [PC] – TBC 2021
- Fall Guys [XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Fallen Knight [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Falling Frontier [PC] – TBC 2021
- Fearmonium [PC] – TBC 2021
- Fire Commander [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- First Class Trouble [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach [PC, PS5, PS4] – TBC 2021
A handful of open world games are on the horizon
- Flippin Kaktus [PC] – TBC 2021
- Forever Ago [PC] – TBC 2021
- The Forgotten City [PC, XBO] – TBC 2021
- The Garden Path [PC] – TBC 2021
- Gatewalkers [PC] – TBC 2021
- Godlike Burger [PC] – TBC 2021
- Goodbye Volcano High [PC, PS5, PS4] – TBC 2021
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Gravity Heroes [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Grid Force: Mask of the Goddess [PC] – TBC 2021
- Grow: Song of the Evertree [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- HAAK [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Harmony’s Odyssey [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Harold Halibut [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Haunted Space [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021
- Heavenly Bodies [PS5, PS4] – TBC 2021
- Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga [XSX] – TBC 2021
- Hello Neighbor 2 [PC, XSX] – TBC 2021
- Hellpoint [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021
- Hidden Deep [PC] – TBC 2021
- Himig [PC] – TBC 2021
- Hindsight [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Hoa [PC] – TBC 2021
- Hollow Knight: Silksong [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- The House of the Dead: Remake [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Humanity [PS4] – TBC 2021
- I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar [PSVR] – TBC 2021
- I Saw Black Clouds [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021
- In Nightmare [PS4] – TBC 2021
- In Sound Mind [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Inkulinati [PC] – TBC 2021
- Innchanted [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021
- Inner Ashes [PS4] – TBC 2021
- Inua – A Story in Ice and Time [PC] – TBC 2021
- ITORAH [PC] – TBC 2021
- Janosik 2 [PC] – TBC 2021
- Jumpala [PC] – TBC 2021
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut [PC] – TBC 2021
- KEO [PC] – TBC 2021
- KeyWe [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning: Fatesworn DLC [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign [PC] – TBC 2021
- The Last Taxi [PC VR] – TBC 2021
- Legal Dungeon [Switch] – TBC 2021
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Lethal Honor Essence [PC, PS4] – TBC 2021
- The Library of Babel [PS4] – TBC 2021
- Life of Delta [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Little Devil Inside [XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Little Witch In The Woods [PC] – TBC 2021
- Lord Winklebottom Investigates [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Lost At Sea [PC] – TBC 2021
- Lost Epic [PC] – TBC 2021
- Lumberhill [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Lumencraft [PC] – TBC 2021
- Lumote [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Madison [PC] – TBC 2021
- Magic: Legends [PC] – TBC 2021
- Melon Journey 2 [PC] – TBC 2021
- Metal: Hellsinger [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Mineko’s Night Market [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Misc. [PC] – TBC 2021
- Mondo Museum [PC] – TBC 2021
- Monster Safari [PC] – TBC 2021
- Mortal Online 2 [PC] – TBC 2021
- My Child Lebensborn [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Mystiqa [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Nairi: Rising Tide [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
The Gaming Industry makes up for a total of $300 billion annually according to economic reports.
- Neko Ghost, Jump! [PC] – TBC 2021
- Neon White [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- The Night Is Grey [PC] – TBC 2021
- Of Bird and Cage [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Olija [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Ollie Oop [PC] – TBC 2021
- One Hand Clapping [PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2021
- Onsen Master [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Open Roads [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Operation Highjump: Fall of Berlin [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Orange Island [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2021
- The Other Side [PC] – TBC 2021
- Out of Line [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Out There: Oceans of Time [PC] – TBC 2021
- Outbuddies DX [PS4] – TBC 2021
- Outer Wilds [Switch] – TBC 2021
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos DLC [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Pecaminosa [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Perseverance: Part 2 [XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis [XSX, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Pharaoh: A New Era [PC] – TBC 2021
- Pigeon Simulator [PC] – TBC 2021
- Pinku Kult Hex Mortis [PC] – TBC 2021
- Pixel Game Maker MV [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Potion Permit [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Praey for the Gods [PS5, PS4] – TBC 2021
- Psikodelya [Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021
- Psychonauts 2 [PS4] – TBC 2021
- Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey [PS5, PS4, PSVR] – TBC 2021
- Quantum League [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- RAN: Lost Islands [PC] – TBC 2021
- Rawmen [PC] – TBC 2021
- Ready or Not [PC] – TBC 2021
- The Rewinder [PC] – TBC 2021
- The Riftbreaker [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Road 96 [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Rogue Invader [PC] – TBC 2021
- Rogue State Revolution [PC] – TBC 2021
- Roguebook [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Roller Champions [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Rover Mechanic Simulator [PS5, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2021
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright [PC, XBO] – TBC 2021
- R-Type Final 2 [PC, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Ruined King [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Sail Forth [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Saturnalia [PC] – TBC 2021
- Sayri: The Beginning [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021
- Scarf [PC] – TBC 2021
- Scavengers [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- The Sealed Ampoule [PC] – TBC 2021
- Season [PC, PS5] – TBC 2021
- Second Extinction [XSX, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Serious Sam 4 [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Serpent Showdown [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Severed Steel [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Shadow Warrior 3 [TBC] – TBC 2021
- She Dreams Elsewhere [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Skater XL [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Skeleton Crew [PC] – TBC 2021
- Skul: The Hero Slayer [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Sludge Life [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Snacko [PC] – TBC 2021
- Someday You’ll Return [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Song in the Smoke [PSVR] – TBC 2021
- Source of Madness [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Sports Story [Switch] – TBC 2021
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021
- The Stone of Madness [PC, PS5, XSX, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Stuffed [PC] – TBC 2021
- Surviving The Aftermath [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Sword of the Necromancer [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Tasomachi [PC] – TBC 2021
- Teacup [PC] – TBC 2021
- Temtem [XSX] – TBC 2021
- Teratopia [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Terra Invicta [PC] – TBC 2021
- This Is Pool [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- This Is Snooker – Pool Deluxe Edition [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Those Who Remain [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Tiny Combat Arena [PC] – TBC 2021
- Tiny Troopers: Global Ops [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Tormented Souls [XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Total War: Elysium [PC] – TBC 2021
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [PC] – TBC 2021
- Trash Sailors [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Trifox [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021
- Tunnel of Doom [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Twogether: Project Indigos [PS4] – TBC 2021
- Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD remake [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
A lot of remakes from old and popular titles are on it’s way
- UEDI: Shadow of the Citadel [PC] – TBC 2021
- Ultimate Summer [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Umurangi Generation [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Unbound: Worlds Apart [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- The Uncertain: Light at the End [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Underworld Dreams [Switch] – TBC 2021
- The Universim [Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021
- Unknown 9: Awakening [TBC] – TBC 2021
- Unpacking [PC] – TBC 2021
- Unsouled [PC] – TBC 2021
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt [PS5] – TBC 2021
- Vigor [PS5] – TBC 2021
- Voidtrain [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021
- Warcry: Challenges [PC] – TBC 2021
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall [PC VR] – TBC 2021
- Wavey The Rocket [Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021
- Way to the Woods [PC, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Wayward Strand [PC] – TBC 2021
- Weird West [PC] – TBC 2021
- Where Cards Fall [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Where The Heart Is [PS4] – TBC 2021
- The Wild at Heart [PC, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Windfolk [PS4] – TBC 2021
- Windjammers 2 [PC, Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2021
- The Witcher 3 [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021
- WRC 10 [Switch] – TBC 2021
- WW1 Isonzo [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- XIII Remake [Switch] – TBC 2021
- Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021
- Young Souls [PC, Stadia] – TBC 2021
- Ynglet [PC] – TBC 2021
- Ys 9: Monstrum Nox [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Zengeon [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021