Games releasing in the last quarter of 2021: A comprehensive list of all games releasing in October and by the end of the year.

The first half of 2021 was pretty underwhelming owing to the Covid19 sanctions. October is a rather busy month for the gaming industry and the rest of the year has still a lot to offer.

After Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red’s massive flop due to Executive oversight was not something to sneeze at. !0 years of kickstart, Crowd and VC funding and 3 years of continuous development were not enough for an Open World and feature-rich game.

Bugs and glitches caused some massive outrage in the gaming community. Most people with console copies were refunded, while Sony removed the Cyberpunk 2077 completely from the store listings.

As a result, most development studios are postponing or rescheduling release dates in order to provide a finished product.

We made as comprehensive a list possible for the games releasing for the rest of the year. Also, we have excluded games that are postponed in one way or other to next year.

Coloured names are the ones to look out for. Most of them carry the hopes of the entire gaming industry.

October 2021 video game releases

Nuclear Blaze [PC] – October 18

Dying Light: Platinum Edition [Switch] – October 19

Into The Pit [PC, XBO] – October 19

War Mongrels [PC] – October 19

Youtubers Life 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 19

Healing Spree [PC] – October 20

Jars [PC, Switch] – October 20

They Always Run [PC] – October 20

Growbot [PC] – October 21

Resident Evil 4 VR [Oculus VR] – October 21

Sands of Aura [PC] – October 21

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 21

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 22

Happenlance [PC] – October 22

Jumanji: The Video Game Enhanced Edition [PS5] – October 22

Mega Monster Party [PC] – October 22

L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night [Switch] – October 26

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 26

[PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 26 The Unliving [PC] – October 26

Workshop Simulator [PC] – October 26

Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition [PS5, XSX] – October 27

Age of Empires 4 [PC] – October 28

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 28

Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey [PC] – October 28

Riders Republic [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – October 28

Sunshine Manor [PC] – October 28

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars [Switch] – October 28

Mario Party Superstars [Switch] – October 29

Model Builder [PC] – October TBC

NERF: Legends [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October TBC

Undying [PC] – October TBC



November 2021 video game releases

Giants Uprising [PC] – November 2

World War Z [Switch] – November 2

Bloodshore [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 3

Time Loader [PC] – November 3

Just Dance 2022 [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia] – November 4

Pinchcliffe Grand Prix [PC, Switch] – November 4

Spacelines From The Far Out [PC, XBO] – November 4

To The Rescue! [PC] – November 4

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0 [Switch] – November 5

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC [Switch] – November 5

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Airborne Kingdom [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 9

Disney Classic Games Collection [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 9

Football Manager 2022 [PC] – November 9

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition [XBO] – November 9

Forza Horizon 5 [PC, XSX, XBO] – November 9

[PC, XSX, XBO] – November 9 Jurassic World Evolution 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 9

My Singing Monsters Playground [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 9

Epic Chef [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 11

Kainga: Seeds of Civilization [PC] – November 11

Skyrim Special Edition [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 11

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic [Switch] – November 11

Punk Wars [PC] – November 12

Shin Megami Tensei 5 [Switch] – November 12

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [PC, PS5, XSX] – November 16

[PC, PS5, XSX] – November 16 Century: Age of Ashes [PC] – November 18

Battlefield 2042

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl [Switch] – November 19

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker expansion [PC, PS5, PS4] – November 23

Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 25

Len’s Island [PC] – November 26

Beyond a Steel Sky [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 30

Kid A Mnesia [PS5] – November TBC

Smalland [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November TBC

Venba [PC] – November TBC

December 2021 video game releases

Solar Ash [PC, PS5, PS4] – December 2

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp [Switch] – December 3

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition [Switch] – December 3

SpellForce 3 Reforced [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – December 7

SpellForce 3 Reforced: Soul Harvest DLC [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – December 7

SpellForce 3 Reforced: Fallen God DLC [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – December 7

Thymesia [PC] – December 7

Halo Infinite [PC, XSX, XBO] – December 8

[PC, XSX, XBO] – December 8 Startup Panic [PC] – December 8

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – December 14

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice [PC] – December TBC

Shredders [XSX] – December TBC

Steam Deck – December TBC (Steam Deck pre-order)

TBC 2021 video game releases

The Crown of Wu [PS4] – Q3 2021

Hermitage: Strange Case Files [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q3 2021

Perseverance: Part 2 [PC] – Q3 2021

Sea of Craft [PC] – Q3 2021

The Anacrusis [PC, XSX, XBO] – Fall 2021

Aztech: Forgotten Gods [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Fall 2021

Chinatown Detective Agency [PC] – Fall 2021

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Fall 2021

Deep Space Gardening [PC] – Fall 2021

Elyon [PC] – Fall 2021

Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity DLC [PC] – Fall 2021

Gang Beasts [Switch] – Fall 2021

Happy Game [PC] – Fall 2021

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition [PS5, XSX] – Fall 2021

Lost Ark [PC] – Fall 2021

Project Warlock 2 [PC] – Fall 2021

Rogue Lords [PS4, XBO, Switch] – Fall 2021

Rune Factory 4 Special [PS4, XBO] – Fall 2021

Scorn [PC, XSX] – Fall 2021

Super Catboy [PC] – Fall 2021

Wreckfest [Switch] – Fall 2021

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Halloween 2021

Abandoned [PS5] – Q4 2021

Animal Rescue [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q4 2021

B.I.O.T.A. [PC] – Q4 2021

Clanfolk [PC] – Q4 2021

Curious Expedition 2 [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – Q4 2021

Edge of Eternity [XSX, XBO] – Q4 2021

Errand Boy [PC] – Q4 2021

The Gunk [PC, XSX, XBO] – Q4 2021

Happy’s Humble Burger Farm [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q4 2021

The Machines Arena [PC] – Q4 2021

Martha is Death [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – Q4 2021

Starsand [PC] – Q4 2021

Undungeon [PC] – Q4 2021

We Were Here Forever [PC, PS5, XSX] – Q4 2021

After The Fall [PC VR] – Late 2021

Hello Puppets: Midnight Show [PC] – Late 2021

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice [PC] – Late 2021

Six Days in Fallujah [PC, Consoles TBC] – Late 2021

Wildcat Gun Machine [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Late 2021

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator [Switch] – Holiday 2021

Loop Hero [Switch] – Holiday 2021

Minecraft: The Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Holiday 2021

Use CTRL+F to open the search field and find your target game release date.

Blacktail [PC, PS5, XSX] – Winter 2021

Crimson Desert [PC, Consoles TBC] – Winter 2021

OlliOlli World [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2021

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon [Switch] – Winter 2021

Surviving The Aftermath [PS4, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2021 UPDATE TBC 2021

Tin Hearts [PC, PC VR, PS5, XSX, PS4, PSVR, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2021

A Boy And His Blob [Switch] – TBC 2021

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End [PC] – TBC 2021

A Rat’s Quest [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

The Academy: The First Riddle [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Adapt [PC] – TBC 2021

After The Fall [PSVR] – TBC 2021

Airhead [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Alchemic Cutie [PC] – TBC 2021

Alliance of the Sacred Suns [PC] – TBC 2021

Ambition: A Minuet in Power [Switch] – TBC 2021

Among Us [PS5, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Anno: Mutationem [PC, PS4] – TBC 2021

Antonball Deluxe [Switch] – TBC 2021

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers [PC] – TBC 2021

Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

AST-Hero [PC] – TBC 2021

Astral Equilibrium [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

Astria Ascending [Switch] – TBC 2021

Atomic Heart [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Atrio: The Dark Wild [PC, XBO] – TBC 2021

B.ARK [Switch] – TBC 2021

Babylon’s Fall [PC, PS5, PS4] – TBC 2021

Back Then [PS4] – TBC 2021

Backbone [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Bang-on Balls: Chronicles [XSX, XBO] – TBC 2021

BattleCakes: A Snack-Sized RPG [PC] – TBC 2021

Bear and Breakfast [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

Biomutant [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Blooming Business: Casino [PC] – TBC 2021

Boundary [PC, PS4] – TBC 2021

Braid Anniversary Edition [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Breakwaters [PC] – TBC 2021

Breathedge [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Bright Memory: Infinite [PC, XSX, XBO] – TBC 2021

Bustafellows [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

Button City [PC] – TBC 2021

Calico [PC] – TBC 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021

[PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021 Captain Contraband [PC] – TBC 2021

Card Shark [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

Chorus [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – TBC 2021

Circuit Superstars [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2021

Clid the Snail [PC] – TBC 2021

Clockwork Aquario [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2021

Clouzy! [PC] – TBC 2021

Conan Chop Chop [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Corbid! A Colorful Adventure [PS4] – TBC 2021

Critter Cove [PC] – TBC 2021

CrossfireX [PC, XSX, XBO] – TBC 2021

Crysis Remastered Trilogy [Switch] – TBC 2021

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Curse of the Sea Rats [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint [PC] – TBC 2021

Cyber Shadow [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021

[PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021 Cygni [PC] – TBC 2021

Danganronpa Decadence [Switch] – TBC 2021

Dangerous Driving 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Dark Renaissance [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021

Darkest Dungeon 2 [PC] – TBC 2021

Dead Static Drive [PC, XBO] – TBC 2021

Deadly Premonition 2 [PC] – TBC 2021

Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

De-Exit [PC] – TBC 2021

Definitely Not Fried Chicken [PC] – TBC 2021

Deliver Us The Moon [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021

Demon Turf [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Dicey Dungeons [Switch] – TBC 2021

Die After Sunset [PC] – TBC 2021

Digimon Survive [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter [PC] – TBC 2021

The Division: Heartland [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Dordogne [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

The Dragoness: Command of the Flame [PC] – TBC 2021

Dry Drowning [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Dual Universe [PC] – TBC 2021

Dustborn [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

EA Sports PGA Tour [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021

Endling – Extinction Is Forever [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Esports Boxing Club [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

The Eternal Cylinder [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Evil Dead: The Game [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Expedition Zero [PC] – TBC 2021

Expeditions: Rome [PC] – TBC 2021

Fall Guys [XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

[XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021 Fallen Knight [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Falling Frontier [PC] – TBC 2021

Fearmonium [PC] – TBC 2021

Fire Commander [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

First Class Trouble [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach [PC, PS5, PS4] – TBC 2021

A handful of open world games are on the horizon

Flippin Kaktus [PC] – TBC 2021

Forever Ago [PC] – TBC 2021

The Forgotten City [PC, XBO] – TBC 2021

The Garden Path [PC] – TBC 2021

Gatewalkers [PC] – TBC 2021

Godlike Burger [PC] – TBC 2021

Goodbye Volcano High [PC, PS5, PS4] – TBC 2021

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Gravity Heroes [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Grid Force: Mask of the Goddess [PC] – TBC 2021

Grow: Song of the Evertree [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

HAAK [Switch] – TBC 2021

Harmony’s Odyssey [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

Harold Halibut [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Haunted Space [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021

Heavenly Bodies [PS5, PS4] – TBC 2021

Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga [XSX] – TBC 2021

Hello Neighbor 2 [PC, XSX] – TBC 2021

Hellpoint [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021

Hidden Deep [PC] – TBC 2021

Himig [PC] – TBC 2021

Hindsight [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Hoa [PC] – TBC 2021

Hollow Knight: Silksong [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

The House of the Dead: Remake [Switch] – TBC 2021

Humanity [PS4] – TBC 2021

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar [PSVR] – TBC 2021

I Saw Black Clouds [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021

In Nightmare [PS4] – TBC 2021

In Sound Mind [Switch] – TBC 2021

Inkulinati [PC] – TBC 2021

Innchanted [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021

Inner Ashes [PS4] – TBC 2021

Inua – A Story in Ice and Time [PC] – TBC 2021

ITORAH [PC] – TBC 2021

Janosik 2 [PC] – TBC 2021

Jumpala [PC] – TBC 2021

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut [PC] – TBC 2021

KEO [PC] – TBC 2021

KeyWe [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning: Fatesworn DLC [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign [PC] – TBC 2021

The Last Taxi [PC VR] – TBC 2021

Legal Dungeon [Switch] – TBC 2021

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

Lethal Honor Essence [PC, PS4] – TBC 2021

The Library of Babel [PS4] – TBC 2021

Life of Delta [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Little Devil Inside [XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Little Witch In The Woods [PC] – TBC 2021

Lord Winklebottom Investigates [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

Lost At Sea [PC] – TBC 2021

Lost Epic [PC] – TBC 2021

Lumberhill [Switch] – TBC 2021

Lumencraft [PC] – TBC 2021

Lumote [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Madison [PC] – TBC 2021

Magic: Legends [PC] – TBC 2021

Melon Journey 2 [PC] – TBC 2021

Metal: Hellsinger [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Mineko’s Night Market [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

Misc. [PC] – TBC 2021

Mondo Museum [PC] – TBC 2021

Monster Safari [PC] – TBC 2021

Mortal Online 2 [PC] – TBC 2021

My Child Lebensborn [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Mystiqa [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Nairi: Rising Tide [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

The Gaming Industry makes up for a total of $300 billion annually according to economic reports.

Neko Ghost, Jump! [PC] – TBC 2021

Neon White [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

The Night Is Grey [PC] – TBC 2021

Of Bird and Cage [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Olija [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Ollie Oop [PC] – TBC 2021

One Hand Clapping [PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2021

Onsen Master [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Open Roads [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Operation Highjump: Fall of Berlin [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2021

Orange Island [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2021

The Other Side [PC] – TBC 2021

Out of Line [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Out There: Oceans of Time [PC] – TBC 2021

Outbuddies DX [PS4] – TBC 2021

Outer Wilds [Switch] – TBC 2021

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos DLC [Switch] – TBC 2021

Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Pecaminosa [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Perseverance: Part 2 [XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis [XSX, XBO] – TBC 2021

Pharaoh: A New Era [PC] – TBC 2021

Pigeon Simulator [PC] – TBC 2021

Pinku Kult Hex Mortis [PC] – TBC 2021

Pixel Game Maker MV [Switch] – TBC 2021

Potion Permit [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Praey for the Gods [PS5, PS4] – TBC 2021

Psikodelya [Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021

Psychonauts 2 [PS4] – TBC 2021

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey [PS5, PS4, PSVR] – TBC 2021

Quantum League [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

RAN: Lost Islands [PC] – TBC 2021

Rawmen [PC] – TBC 2021

Ready or Not [PC] – TBC 2021

The Rewinder [PC] – TBC 2021

The Riftbreaker [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Road 96 [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

Rogue Invader [PC] – TBC 2021

Rogue State Revolution [PC] – TBC 2021

Roguebook [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Roller Champions [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Rover Mechanic Simulator [PS5, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2021

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright [PC, XBO] – TBC 2021

R-Type Final 2 [PC, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Ruined King [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Sail Forth [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Saturnalia [PC] – TBC 2021

Sayri: The Beginning [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021

Scarf [PC] – TBC 2021

Scavengers [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

The Sealed Ampoule [PC] – TBC 2021

Season [PC, PS5] – TBC 2021

Second Extinction [XSX, XBO] – TBC 2021

Serious Sam 4 [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

[PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021 Serpent Showdown [PC, Switch] – TBC 2021

Severed Steel [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Shadow Warrior 3 [TBC] – TBC 2021

She Dreams Elsewhere [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Skater XL [Switch] – TBC 2021

Skeleton Crew [PC] – TBC 2021

Skul: The Hero Slayer [Switch] – TBC 2021

Sludge Life [Switch] – TBC 2021

Snacko [PC] – TBC 2021

Someday You’ll Return [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2021

Song in the Smoke [PSVR] – TBC 2021

Source of Madness [Switch] – TBC 2021

Sports Story [Switch] – TBC 2021

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021

The Stone of Madness [PC, PS5, XSX, Switch] – TBC 2021

Stuffed [PC] – TBC 2021

Surviving The Aftermath [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Sword of the Necromancer [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2021

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Tasomachi [PC] – TBC 2021

Teacup [PC] – TBC 2021

Temtem [XSX] – TBC 2021

Teratopia [Switch] – TBC 2021

Terra Invicta [PC] – TBC 2021

This Is Pool [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

This Is Snooker – Pool Deluxe Edition [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Those Who Remain [Switch] – TBC 2021

Tiny Combat Arena [PC] – TBC 2021

Tiny Troopers: Global Ops [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Tormented Souls [XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Total War: Elysium [PC] – TBC 2021

[PC] – TBC 2021 Total War: Warhammer 3 [PC] – TBC 2021

[PC] – TBC 2021 Trash Sailors [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Trifox [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2021

Tunnel of Doom [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Twogether: Project Indigos [PS4] – TBC 2021

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD remake [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

A lot of remakes from old and popular titles are on it’s way