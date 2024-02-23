2XKO: FAQs About Riot’s New League of Legends Fighting Game

The longtime mystery finally unraveled. Riot Games’ League of Legends IP is receiving an extension in the form of 2XKo, previously known as Project L. 2XKO is set in the same universe as League of Legends’ Runeterra and is a fighting game where players take control of their favorite LoL characters. It is going to be a free-to-play fighting game and is going to take inspiration from the three major fighting games in the free market out there.

This game aims to “elevate and expand the fighting game experience” which indirectly also suggests that Riot Games is eyeing to make it an Esports worldwide. Although, we are still unsure about that. More details will be revealed as gameplay and more characters will be revealed in beta tests. We have little details about the project which we will tackle in the FAQs below. It is going to help gamers get an accurate estimate of what to expect out of the project.

When will 2XKO be released?

Riot Games is targeting a 2025 release with 2XKO. In addition, we also know that the game is going to be released for Windows, Xbox X/S, and PlayStation 5. Currently, Riot is still going through the production process of the game, ironing out the kinks. We still have a lot to learn including the beta dates of the game.

How Can You Apply For The 2XKO Beta?

It is quite simple to apply for the 2XKO Beta. All you need to do is go to the designated website for 2XKO, it is still titled as Project L in Google Search URLs. Once you do, you will need to click on the “Sign Up for Playtests” option after scrolling down.

Once you find it, you will need to fill out a survey detailing your age, the console/system you have, and your experience with fighting games. After finishing the survey, you will be registered for the beta. Although, it is not guaranteed that you will receive a pass when the beta releases. We also know Riot Games will have a playable demo of the game in EVO Japan this April.

Which Characters Will 2XKO Release With?

In the promotional material for the game, we have seen the likes of Ahri, Darius, Ekko, and Yasuo. However, the game could also feature Jinx, Katarina, and Illaoi. As for other League of Legends characters, we do not have solid confirmation but they could make an appearance. We will have to wait for the beta tests to have an idea about what to expect.

We also know each character will have different chromas, letting us customize their appearance.

Will 2XKO Have A Duo Or 2vs2 Mode?

2XKO is being marketed as a Duo fighting game, although it will have one-on-one competition when it releases. However, the majority of the appeal is in Duo Play and the 2 vs 2 mode. Assist attacks will also be a thing like other fighting games and the game will also have defensive options which haven’t been revealed yet.