HomeSearch

2XKO: FAQs About Riot’s New League of Legends Fighting Game

Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published

(Image via Riot Games)

The longtime mystery finally unraveled. Riot Games’ League of Legends IP is receiving an extension in the form of 2XKo, previously known as Project L. 2XKO is set in the same universe as League of Legends’ Runeterra and is a fighting game where players take control of their favorite LoL characters. It is going to be a free-to-play fighting game and is going to take inspiration from the three major fighting games in the free market out there.

This game aims to “elevate and expand the fighting game experience” which indirectly also suggests that Riot Games is eyeing to make it an Esports worldwide. Although, we are still unsure about that. More details will be revealed as gameplay and more characters will be revealed in beta tests. We have little details about the project which we will tackle in the FAQs below. It is going to help gamers get an accurate estimate of what to expect out of the project.

When will 2XKO be released?

Riot Games is targeting a 2025 release with 2XKO. In addition, we also know that the game is going to be released for Windows, Xbox X/S, and PlayStation 5. Currently, Riot is still going through the production process of the game, ironing out the kinks. We still have a lot to learn including the beta dates of the game.

How Can You Apply For The 2XKO Beta?

It is quite simple to apply for the 2XKO Beta. All you need to do is go to the designated website for 2XKO, it is still titled as Project L in Google Search URLs. Once you do, you will need to click on the “Sign Up for Playtests” option after scrolling down.

Once you find it, you will need to fill out a survey detailing your age, the console/system you have, and your experience with fighting games. After finishing the survey, you will be registered for the beta. Although, it is not guaranteed that you will receive a pass when the beta releases. We also know Riot Games will have a playable demo of the game in EVO Japan this April.

Which Characters Will 2XKO Release With?

Yasuo (Left) and Darius (Right) (Image via Riot Games)

In the promotional material for the game, we have seen the likes of Ahri, Darius, Ekko, and Yasuo. However, the game could also feature Jinx, Katarina, and Illaoi. As for other League of Legends characters, we do not have solid confirmation but they could make an appearance. We will have to wait for the beta tests to have an idea about what to expect.

We also know each character will have different chromas, letting us customize their appearance.

Will 2XKO Have A Duo Or 2vs2 Mode?

2XKO is being marketed as a Duo fighting game, although it will have one-on-one competition when it releases. However, the majority of the appeal is in Duo Play and the 2 vs 2 mode. Assist attacks will also be a thing like other fighting games and the game will also have defensive options which haven’t been revealed yet.

Share this article

About the author

Adnan Juzar Kachwala

Adnan Juzar Kachwala

Adnan Kachwala is a Gaming Journalist working as a Content Writer at The SportsRush. Adnan started covering Valorant when he watched Shroud dominate public matches with his aim. He wanted to write about Call of Duty ever since his first Nuclear in Black Ops II. He has an expertise in FPS games like Call of Duty and Valorant and has been covering them along with other games for more than two years. He has written more than 600 articles on both of those games along with other popular AAA titles. He has a Mass Media Degree with a Specialization in Journalism. Adnan has an expertise writing listicles related to Gaming and reviewing newer releases. When he is not making content, you can find him reading books, creating videos and watching Valorant Esports on Twitch.

Read more from Adnan Juzar Kachwala