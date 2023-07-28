Baldur’s Gate 3: PC Launch timing for all regions

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a new RPG title arriving in the year 2023, polished by Larian Studio. The game is based on the Dungeons and Dragons tabletop role-playing system, which is knowledgeable to hardcore fans.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will initially release on the PC platform on August 3, 2023. A PlayStation port will be available on September 6, 2023, roughly a month after the PC release. However, nothing has been revealed surrounding the release on the Xbox platform. However, it is confirmed to be still under development.

Larian Studios recently revealed the launch timing of their upcoming game for various regions around the world. To help you know when the game will be available, we have devised this article for your ease.

All regional release timing for Baldur’s Gate 3 PC version

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most anticipated titles in 2023, and players are excited to get their hands on it. The studio has showcased new features alongside graphical improvements from previous titles. Not only that, the game will also feature a thrilling story with 17,000 endings that players are free to take on.

With such enticing features in the game, it is natural for seasoned fans and newcomers to feel excited about the upcoming RPG. Here is the release timing for every region, officially revealed by Larian Studios.

Daytime global release:

Los Angeles (USA): 8 am PT, August 3, 2023.

New York (USA) and Quebec (Canada): 11 am ET, August 3, 2023.

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil): 12 pm BRT, August 3, 2023.

Dublin (UK and Ireland): 4 pm BST, August 3, 2023.

Gent (Belgium): 5 pm CEST, August 3, 2023.

Night-time global release:

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): 11 pm MYT, August 3, 2023.

Tokyo (Japan): 12 am JST, August 4, 2023.

Sydney (Australia): 1 am AEST, August 4, 2023.

Auckland (New Zealand): 3 am NZST, August 4, 2023.

Fans can pre-load Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam beforehand to enjoy the game as soon as it goes online. Currently, the game still has ongoing early access that started in October 2022. Players can enjoy 25-35 hours of gameplay while being capped at only level 5.

This concludes the article about the release timing of Baldur's Gate 3 for different regions.