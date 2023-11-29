Blizzard looks to script a new chapter in additional content, asks players if they are willing to pay $100 for a Diablo 4 DLC

Diablo 4 is an online-only action RPG title by Blizzard released a few months ago. Soon after the release, the $70 game faced a lot of backlash from gamers for its pricey microtransaction. But now, the developers want to make things worse with their plans for overpriced additional content for the game.

This action RPG game heavily relies on various in-game monetizations like game passes and skins. It forces players to spend their money on them by filling the start menu and loading screens with such advertisements. Most in-game skins can cost fans spending from $15 to $25.

Recently, a leak surfaced by Bellular News on YouTube that Blizzard planning a $100 DLC for Diablo 4. At this year’s BlizzCon, the American developers revealed their upcoming major expansion for the game, dubbed “Vessel of Hatred.” The DLC is set to release in late 2024, but most details remain secret, including its price.

Blizzard Entertainment hasn’t yet put the price tag on this DLC. But fans were shocked to find from a leaked survey that the developers asked players for their thoughts about a $100 expansion for the game. Most fans rejected the idea and claimed it was “unacceptable.” Some thought it must be a joke from the developers.

Are DLCs like these for Diablo 4 and pay-to-play content ruining the gaming industry?

It is still hard to imagine how Blizzard even thought of putting a $100 price tag on a DLC. But a gamer can easily buy a AAA title and additional content like DLC at this price. Undoubtedly, this was an unrealistic amount that Blizzard planned for Diablo 4’s expansion.

Premium DLCs and pay-to-play culture are ruining users’ gaming experiences. If a player is reluctant to spend money on these expensive microtransactions, they will be unable to enjoy the game to its fullest. They have no choice but to spend to obtain that complete experience. The latest Assassin’s Creed titles feel incomplete without the DLCs, which fans can’t enjoy until they buy them first.

Video game publishers don’t think twice before putting such important content behind massive paywalls. The gamers unwillingly paying for these transactions to get the full experience are turning it into a common practice. Maybe it is time for gamers to stand up against developers for these practices.