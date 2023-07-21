Counter-Strike 2: What does the refreshed Overpass map has to offer?

The map Overpass will receive a massive makeover with the upcoming Counter-Strike 2 release this Summer. While the visual overhaul makes the game more vibrant and high-definition, it still keeps the same map layout.

Counter-Strike 2 is based on the Source 2 Engine that implements visual improvement alongside gameplay improvements. So far what Valve has revealed, the game’s upgrade is only made most map vibrant than usual, but that isn’t the case with Overpass.

The Overpass revamp brings fresh life to one of the most played maps in CSGO. Since a lot of changes will be introduced with the coming game, we have put together all the major highlights surrounding the map.

What changes are being made to Overpass in Counter-Strike 2?

The first and foremost change players can see is how the map’s A Site has been completely rebuilt. The truck spot is less clustered, cleaner, and easy to see because of Source 2 Engine lighting. The A Long now has a new signboard on top saying “Biergarten” which is German for Beer Garden. The A Site part of A Long is lined up with wooden textures that fit quite well with the revamp.

Additionally, the Toilet has been completely replaced by a new area called Departure, however, it still keeps the same layout as before. Seasoned players will likely call it Toilet, however, for new players, it would be Departure. Other than that, the Mid Park area and outside underpass still look and feel the same. Even the playground hasn’t seen too many changes in terms of layout, however, it does look a bit cleaner.

Underpass in the map has seen some visual changes with green aesthetics going on, this might players give alternate callouts to their teammates. The outside of the Underpass near the Sewers has been replaced by brick walls, which earlier used to be made out of metal. However, the wall is still wall-bangable and players will not have to change their tactics.

The B Site hasn’t seen many changes, however, the Pillar now has a more broken-down look and gives some nice pixel angles to hold for AWP players. The Waters Drop area and the Ramp parallel to Monster are still the same in Counter-Strike 2 Overpass B Site.

T Spawn on the map still looks the same, however, more details have been added with the visual improvements. When going toward Monster, players can observe that the graffiti looks more vibrant and detailed while keeping Tunnels the same. The water near sewers looks more realistic and still makes a drop sound if players jump in the area.

That concludes all the changes being made in Overpass with Counter-Strike 2. If you found this article informative, check other similar content by clicking here.