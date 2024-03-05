Can you create your custom character in Dune: Awakening and Other FAQs About the Upcoming MMO

Dune fans are definitely asking for more of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi world after the success of the 2024-released Dune: Part Two. Well, we have good news for fans as Funcom has come up with Dune: Awakening, a massively multiplayer online (MMO) title set in the expansive universe. Now, fans can experience the harsh desert planet Arrakis for themselves.

Advertisement

The trailer for Dune: Awakening came out on March 4 and it did not take long for it to trend on X. However, although fans cannot wait to get their hands on the game, there are a lot of questions that have been left unanswered. Thankfully, the developers allowed us a sneak peek at their passion project, and it looks quite promising even in this early stage

Can you create your custom character in Dune: Awakening?

The upcoming MMO RPG based on the Dune universe will feature characters from the books and movies. As for the player character, this game stays true to MMO traditions and allows each user to customize their in-game personas. There are rumors that the title will have an intricate character creation mechanic. So, players will have a host of diverse and inclusive options to create their in-game character similar to Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy.

Advertisement

Will Dune: Awakening feature characters from the books and movies?

One of the primary reasons for fans eagerly looking forward to Dune: Awakening is in hopes of seeing characters from the books and movies. The fans would be glad to hear that this upcoming game will feature characters from other Dune media. So, fans might get to meet some of the iconic characters like Gurney Halleck, and Dr. Liet Kynes.

Fans would also love to see the movie protagonists, Paul Atreides and Chani. If the actors from the Dune films reprise their roles, it would make those characters’ appearance all the more exciting. After all, who wouldn’t be happy to see Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet play their characters in the game? Additionally, we can confirm that the upcoming MMO will feature the gigantic desert sandworms or Shai-Hulud.

Do we have a release date for Dune: Awakening?

Following the trailer’s release, fans are already curious about Dune: Awakening’s release date. Sadly, the release date of this MMO title has not yet been announced by Funcom. Although we know it will be available on several operating systems, including Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Moreover, fans might get the official release date for this new sci-fi MMO video game by the end of 2024.

Is Dune: Awakening open world?

Fans would get to properly explore Arrakis since Funcom is creating an expansive and lived-in open world for Dune: Awakening. However, while other survival MMOs like ARK: Survival Evolved and Palworld allow the player to experience the game in an offline mode, it is still unknown if Dune: Awakening’s will allow single-player gameplay.

That’s all about Dune: Awakening for now. However, we will keep fans informed about the updates related to this upcoming survival MMO.