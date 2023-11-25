Even after the Halo fiasco, 343 Industries still working on big projects as revealed by Max Hoberman, Founder and CEO of Certain Affinity

After the failure of Halo Infinite, it seemed like there was no future left for the series and 343 Industries. But that might not be the case, as the Certain Affinity CEO Max Hoberman revealed working on a major project with the main studio behind Halo.

Certain Affinity is a game studio founded in 2006 by Max Hoberman and a small team of ex-Bungie employees. They have worked on many renowned games like Call of Duty and Halo. Their latest project was the 2021 first-person shooter Halo Infinite, which they co-developed with 343 Industries.

Microsoft laid off a large number of employees earlier this year, which had a significant impact on 343 Industries. The American game developers nearly lost 95 percent of their workforce. Many fans started speculating this would lead to the studio’s closure, which also meant the end of the Halo franchise.

Certain Affinity’s CEO announced a new partnership with 343i a few months ago. They are currently collaborating on an unannounced major project, which could be a new Halo game. Moreover, there were reports of 343 Industries switching to Unreal Engine for a new game.

The former project manager at 343 Industries, Ben F., also stated on LinkedIn about working on “an unannounced internal project.” The American worked at the game studio until January 2023, when there were a lot of rumors of a new Halo title.

Certain Affinity looks to release some bangers in the future

Aside from the rumored Halo title, Certain Affinity has more cards up their sleeves. Hoberman claimed his studio is working on 3.1 projects, including the unannounced title with 343 Industries. So, fans will get three major titles and one small-scale original from the studio.

One of the major projects the American developers are working on is Last Expedition. According to the game’s official site, it will be a PVPVE extraction first-person shooter. The game will put a gamer’s skills to the test as they must retrieve alien artifacts from the hostile planet Aura.

In September 2023, Certain Affinity revealed working on an original FPS codenamed Project Loro. They have been actively working on the title since last year’s December. There isn’t much available about it as there are no publishers. But the studio claimed it is being made using their “decades of experience in the space.”

The American studio is also co-developing another unannounced major project with a team of 30 to 35 people. Hoverman stated this project might be announced in December. Moreover, their fourth project is a self-funded original that they have been developing since last year’s Gamescon.

Certain Affinity has a lot of potential, as proven by their past projects. These new projects could take them to new heights. Also, their collaboration with 343 Industries could help put the nearly extinct studio back on the map.