Fan Favorites Golden Axe and Streets of Rage to Return as SEGA Recently Detailed the Five Classic Reboots They Have Been Working On

The Game Award 2023 was a grand celebration for the game industry. The event honored developers and games released in 2023 while unveiling future games and projects. SEGA also got the stage to announce they are working on rebooting five classics from their massive catalog of games.

The Japanese giants showcased a trailer to announce five classic game reboots. However, there wasn’t much available about them at that point, as they combined the announcement for all five titles in one single trailer video. But they have recently shared more information about these five upcoming reboots.

The first game to be getting a reboot is the 1999 arcade racing game Crazy Taxi, which would offer a fresh and innovative style of driving action on the streets of Crazy City. The second game to join the list of reboots is the action game Jet Set Radio, where players will experience “rebellion” in the open-world setting of Tokyo streets. SEGA is also bringing back some ninja action with a reboot of their 1987 hack-and-slash Shinobi.

But the last two games to join the list of five reboot titles are the renowned Golden Axe and Streets of Rage. The former is a hack-and-slash game released by SEGA in 1989. Players would be using magic and a sword to take down their enemies. Meanwhile, Street of Rage is a 1991-released beat ’em-up game, where players would take on the role of ex-officer and make the city a safe place.

SEGA’s dedication to bringing old classics to life has resonated well with the fanbase

Fans have been thrilled about SEGA rebooting their classic titles since the announcement at The Game Awards 2023. The hype has only gone off the roof since more information has been revealed about the five titles by the Japanese video game giants. Fans are eager to play these upcoming games, as many of them have nostalgic value to those games.

They also hope the developers don’t overhaul the game completely with new features and have iconic elements like soundtracks. After all, a complete overhaul of these classics would ruin the nostalgic value for which the fans are excited. Due to this immense hype, fans are eager for SEGA to announce the release dates.

Aside from the games’ hype and expectations, SEGA fans hoped Microsoft would add these reboot titles to Xbox Game Pass. The American developers initially had plans to acquire the former, but the plans failed. However, the two parties still are on good terms with each other. So, it won’t be surprising to see Xbox Game Pass feature these upcoming reboots.