Honkai Star Rail Blade: Eidolons, abilities, builds & more

One of the upcoming 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail is Blade, and he will make his way into the game in the 1.2 update. He has been mentioned quite a few times in the current update. Here are all the details about the upcoming character including Honkai Star Rail Blade Eidolons and more.

Players should know that Kafka and Blade will make their way into the game in the upcoming update. Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update is currently going on and the Trailblazers are currently on their current missions.

Before the 1.2 update releases, data miners figured out a great deal about Blade’s abilities and Eidolons. In addition to that, Trailblazers have also seen his kit before he actually makes his way into the game, courtesy of the leaks.

Here is everything players need to know about the Wind character.

Contents

Is there a release date for Blade?

Who is Blade in Honkai Star Rail?

Blade abilities in Honkai Star Rail Talent: Shuhu’s Gift Technique: Karma Wind Traces

Blade Eidolons

No, as of now, there isn’t an official release date for Blade. However, there are many leaks that suggest that Blade will make his way into the game with the 1.2 update, which is scheduled to release in July 2023. It is also hinted that Blade will be a first-phase 5-star character, and in the second phase, players will see Kafka.

In addition to this, Blade will be a Wind Element character and can be obtained using the Limited-time event Warp of the Star Rail Special Passes.

According to the Honkai Star Rail lore, Blade is a swordsman who left his body to become what he is now. In addition to that, he pledged his loyalty to Elio, the leader of Stellaron Hunters.

Blade is known to be very powerful with his self-healing property. He attacks with an ancient sword that is “riddled with cracks, just like his body and his mind.”

Blade abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Blade’s kit was leaked on Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit page. However, they are likely to change once the character officially gets released in the game. Players can bookmark this article as it will be updated once the character goes live.

Abilities

Shard Sword (Basic Attack): Deals 50% of Blade’s ATK as Wind DMG to a target enemy.

Deals 50% of Blade’s ATK as Wind DMG to a target enemy. Hellscape (Skill): Consumes 30% of Blade’s Max HP to Immediately Advance action forward by 100%. In addition, DMG increases by 12% and Basic ATK “Shard Sword” is enhanced to “Forest of Swords” for 3 turn(s). Skill cannot be used while “Forst of Swords” is still active. If HP is insufficient after using Skill, Blade’s HP will be reduced to 1. This Skill cannot regenerate energy.

Consumes 30% of Blade’s Max HP to Immediately Advance action forward by 100%. In addition, DMG increases by 12% and Basic ATK “Shard Sword” is enhanced to “Forest of Swords” for 3 turn(s). Skill cannot be used while “Forst of Swords” is still active. If HP is insufficient after using Skill, Blade’s HP will be reduced to 1. This Skill cannot regenerate energy. Death Sentence (Ultimate): Deals 28.8% of Blade’s ATK plus 72% of Max HP as Wind DMG to an enemy and adjacent targets and 14.4% of Blade’s ATK plus 36% of Max HP as Wind DMG to adjacent targets. Additionally, sets Blade’s current HP to 50% of his Max HP.

Talent: Shuhu’s Gift

Every time he takes DMG, Blade gains 1 charge stack for 3 turn(s), stacking up to 5 times. When the maximum Charge stacks is reached, consume all Charges and immediately unleash a follow-up attack on all enemies, dealing 21% of Blade’s ATK plus 54% of the HP loss while stacking Charges as Wind DMG. Then, restore Blasde’s HP by 30% of his Max HP.

Technique: Karma Wind

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, consumes 20% of Blade’s Max HP and deals 40% of Blade’s Max HP as Wind DMG to all enemies.

Traces

Endless Lifespan: If Blade’s HP is 50% or lower, incoming healing is increased by an additional 20%.

If Blade’s HP is 50% or lower, incoming healing is increased by an additional 20%. Dead and Back Again: When Blade hits an enemy with Weakness Break using “Forest of Swords,” he restores HP by 10% of Max HP plus 80.

When Blade hits an enemy with Weakness Break using “Forest of Swords,” he restores HP by 10% of Max HP plus 80. Cyclone of Destruction: Wind DMG dealt by Talwnt’s follow-up attack is increased by 15%.

(All abilities are credited to HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail Blade Eidolons

Blade’s Eidolons and its changes were leaked on Reddit and even F2P players are intrigued by them. Here are all the Eidolons that Blade has and their specifications:

Rejected by Death, Infected With Life (Eidolon 1): During the battle, every time Blade’s HP goes lower than 50%, Max HP is increased by 20%. Stacks up to 2 time(s).

During the battle, every time Blade’s HP goes lower than 50%, Max HP is increased by 20%. Stacks up to 2 time(s). Missed Dreams and Countless Regrets (Eidolon 2): While “Forest of Swords” is active, if Blade’s HP is restored, his next attack’s DMG increases by 15%. This effect can stack up to 3 time(s).

While “Forest of Swords” is active, if Blade’s HP is restored, his next attack’s DMG increases by 15%. This effect can stack up to 3 time(s). Smelting Steel and Milling Grains (Eidolon 3): Ultimate Lv. +3, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Ultimate Lv. +3, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Ultimate Sword Hidden Hell (Eidolon 4): When Using Ultimate, if Blade’s HP is above 50%, deals 100% of the HP loss caused by Ultimate to the enemy and adjacent targets as additional Wind DMG.

When Using Ultimate, if Blade’s HP is above 50%, deals 100% of the HP loss caused by Ultimate to the enemy and adjacent targets as additional Wind DMG. Death Sentence. Facing Karma (Eidolon 5): Skill Lv. +3, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Skill Lv. +3, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Body and Soul (Eidolon 6): When Struck by a killing blow, instead of becoming incapacitated, Blade’s HP is reduced to 1, and his Talent is immediately triggered. This effect can only trigger 1 time every 3 turn(s).

(Leaks are from Reddit and have not been changed)

For now, this is all the information that is available for Blade. Be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail hub for all the latest updates, leaks, and guides.