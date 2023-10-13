How Long Does It Take To Finish Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage adds a new chapter to the world-renowned stealth franchise in the city of Baghdad. The story features Basim, who was earlier showcased in AC Valhalla and focuses on his early days as a Hidden One. The game is smaller in size when compared to the RPG takes, and certainly takes less time to beat.

Basim starts his journey in Assassin’s Creed Mirage as a small-town thief doing errands for the Hidden Ones. However, due to unlikely circumstances and his willingness towards rebellion, he joined the order later.

Since the latest title takes place in a limited yet open world, it doesn’t take long to finish. If you’re willing to purchase the game or want to know what to expect from the title, look no further cause this articles has answers!



Total time required to beat Assassin’s Creed Mirage

As mentioned before, the world of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is much smaller when compared to the latest RPG spin on the franchise. Thus, players are less likely to travel across vast landscapes to get work done. However, the smaller map does have a lot of activities as well and makes the completion time variable.

If you’re the type of player who only wants to know the story and just play the main quest, the gameplay is short. At an average, players can finish the story of Assassin’s Creed Mirage in between 11-14 hours. Considering these players are not taking on side quests or any other activities.

For a mixed approach with the completion of side quests, activities, and main storyline, a bit more time is required. Side quests are essential for getting various upgrade materials or skill points which can help enhance the game experience. Expect at least 15-19 hours of gameplay from the latest title to finish the game’s story.

However, if you’re a completionist and want to get a 100% progression in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, more time is required. All the quests and activities can be completed in an average duration of 25 hours. Expect to complete the full game between a duration of 20-30 hours and get a full 100% progression with the title.

In our experience, the number might vary as some levels are tougher and require multiple tries. Hence, the total game time might increase and provide for a longer gameplay experience. Nonetheless, players are always free to explore the game on foot for a more immersive experience.

In case a player has pre-ordered the game, you might receive an exclusive questline for Forty Thieves. So it can be expected 2 more hours of gameplay to finish the game at 100% completion on the title. If players finish Assassin’s Creed Mirage at 100%, they receive an exclusive achievement, which earns bragging rights.