Ubisoft’s catalog of games is widening every day, and with the help of the Ubisoft Premium+ subscription fans can easily access the best they have to offer. However, recent LinkedIn posts have led fans to speculate that a new Assassin’s Creed Remake is on the way. This time, it is going to be the fourth one in the main chronology, Black Flag. Considering the current status of the studio, this is not even the first remake they are working on in addition to putting out new IPs.

Advertisement

LinkedIn Entries Make Fans Speculate An Assassins Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Is In The Works

Ubisoft Singapore’s Lead Cinematic Designer, Isaac Tan lists “Unannounced Assassin’s Creed Project” on LinkedIn as a project he’s working on since 2023 The project is quite likely the rumored #AssassinsCreed IV: Black Flag remake, which was reported on in 2023 What do you… pic.twitter.com/2aCV5Axj2K — Rino (@RinoTheBouncer) January 16, 2024

The rumor comes from Isaac Tan, a Lead Cinematic Designer for Ubisoft Singapore. He has listed an ” Announced Assassin’s Creed project” as something he has been working on since 2023. Now, fans have been speculating that this could be an Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake since that project was reported to start in 2023 as well.

Advertisement

Readers should note that Ubisoft has been working on other Assassin’s Creed projects at present. There are no official names as of yet. However, rumored projects like Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, Codename Hexe, and Codename Jade come to mind. However, none of these projects are unannounced, suggesting that the Black Flag remake is the one being talked about in the LinkedIn entry.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_L3vi3/status/1747332238558060619?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

What are The Other Remakes Ubisoft is Working On At Present

Ubisoft is committing to both new projects and bringing back old franchises like Beyond Good and Evil. They are also working on a Splinter Cell and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Both of these games are currently stuck in development. We would have gotten The Sands of Time Remake last year. However, Ubisoft pulled out of it because of incomplete visuals, lackluster gameplay, and other problems.

As far as the Splinter Cell Remake is concerned, it has been in development since 2021. It will be interesting to see if Ubisoft can bring back the franchise to its full glory when they eventually reveal gameplay. Aside from that, Ubisoft has newer IPs and franchised games in the works. They have a catalog to select from. The titles announced so far are from Tom Clancy’s The Division Series, a host of Assassin’s Creed games, and a Star Wars game.