Major leaks suggests Far Cry 7 in early development with massive plot details

According to leaks, Ubisoft’s Far Cry 7 is in early development, and various details have been found on the internet. Some of the major highlights of the leaks focus on the main plot of the game and a few interesting game mechanics.

It is not known when Far Cry 7 will be released, however, information regarding it has surfaced on the internet. According to leaks, the game will feature a conspiracy group as the main antagonist similar to FC5’s cult.

With bits and pieces of information about the upcoming title from Ubisoft doing the rounds online, fans might be eager to know more. Well, fret not because here’s everything we could find about this hugely anticipated title.

Everything known about recent Far Cry 7 leaks

Far Cry 7 will be developed by Ubisoft Montreal and will use Snowdrop Engine which is being used for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Leaks even suggest that the game is planned to be released during the Fall of 2025. Moreover, readers should keep in mind that the game is currently in early development, and there are chances of further tweaks or changes.

The newest iteration of Ubisoft’s open-world first-person shooter will reportedly feature a protagonist whose wealthy family has been kidnapped by by conspiracy group. The group will likely be named ‘Sons of Truth’ according to leaks shared by Tom Henderson. The plot setting is similar to FC3 where Jason Brody’s friends were kidnapped by modern-day pirates led by the protagonist named Vaas.

It is also been speculated that the title will be called Far Cry: Rise and will be set on an island near Korea. The fictional island will likely be named Kimsan and will have tropical settings. Coming to the storyline, Far Cry 7 will likely have non-linear storytelling and players can rescue each family member without following an order. It can be speculated that the open world will not have locked sections and will be completely accessible.

The leaks also suggest that Far Cry 7 will use a new in-game timer mechanic and players have to rescue every family member within a specified time limit. The in-game timer’s 72 hours is equivalent to 24 hours in real life, thus each real-world hour is equivalent to three hours in-game. However, the in-game timer will be paused whenever a player enters a safe house.

The in-game timer impacts the story as some family members can die if not rescued in time. In order to get a full 100% completion players have to rescue every member safely. The main goal of the story is to take down ‘Sons of Truth’ successfully.

The game will have an interrogation mechanic which will work in a complex manner. If a player wishes to interrogate an enemy, there are likelihood they might not give information. The interrogated enemy can also lie, escape, or not say anything at all. This might be done to waste player’s time so that they get negatively impacted and begin to panic.

That is all that we could dig up about Far Cry 7. If you wish to get more updates on leaks or other interesting gaming stories, do give us a follow. Meanwhile, you can also visit our main hub by clicking here.