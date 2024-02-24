Can You play Le Mans Ultimate In VR And Other FAQs About The World Endurance Championship’s Only Official Game

Le Mans Ultimate is a life-like racing sim that guarantees players a good experience as they take part in legendary circuit races around the world. From your crew to the track, one can customize every experience in the game. The early access for Le Mans Ultimate has already begun and fans seem quite positive about what has been offered so far by the developer, Studio 397. Aside from that, it is the only official game for the World Endurance Championship featuring 24 hours of LeMans.

Advertisement

The reviews on Steam have been pretty positive and fans love the life-like experience that the game provides. This racing sim is the perfect title for veterans of the genre as well as people trying out the mode for the first time because of its beginner-friendly approach despite having a massive skill ceiling.

Even if you aren’t a racing fan, there is plenty in Le Mans Ultimate for you including fast cars from manufacturers like Toyota, Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, Peugeot, Glickenhaus, and Vanwall. There are tons of livery variations for each car as well so players are sorted on the customization options.

Advertisement

Can You Play Le Mans Ultimate in VR?

The game does not support VR officially. However, there is a plan for the devs to release such a mode down the line. Nevertheless, there is a way to play this game in VR currently, but it isn’t tested with ALL of the VR headsets in the market. For this method to work, you will need to do a couple of things first. Load up LeMans Ultimate head on over to the Graphics tab and change it to ‘Window Mode’ setting to Windowed,’ turn ‘FXAA’ and ‘FSAA’ to ‘Off’ and ‘None’ respectively.

Also, turn off ‘Vsync’ and exit the game. After that, open Steam and right-click on the LeMans Ultimate on your Steam Library. Click on ‘Properties,’ navigate to the ‘General’ tab and click on ‘Launch Options.’ There will be a box and in that box, you will need to type in ‘+VR’ without the inverted commas. Upon startup, head into a weekend race. There will also be a glitch where the driver is standing above the car, to fix this just ‘Recentre’ the camera on your VR Headset.

Will Le Mans Ultimate Release On The PlayStation 5 And the Xbox One?

The game currently is an early access title on Steam and it will be like that for a while. It has only released for Windows and the developers do not plan on releasing it for the console anytime soon. However, there is a possibility in the future.

How Many Cars Did Le Mans Ultimate Launch With?

The game currently has twelve cars. Those are:

Cadillac V-Series.R

Ferrari 499P

Glickenhaus SCG 007

Peugeot 9X8

Porsche 963

Toyota GR010-Hybird

Vanwall Vandervell 680

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

Chevrolet Corvette C8.R

Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

Porsche 911 RSR-19

ORECA 07 Gibson

What Circuits Can You Race On In Le Mans Ultimate?

Players will get to drive on the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Circuit de Spa- Francorchamps, Sebring International Raceway, Bahrain International Circuit, Algarve International Circuit (Portimão), Fuji Speedway, and the legendary – Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans just to name a few.

Advertisement

Is there Online and Co-Op Multiplayer in Le Mans Ultimate

Unfortunately, there is no co-op multiplayer mode available right now for the Early Access but the team is hard at work to bring it out for the players. We will get an update regarding this mode from them soon.