PlayStation 5 gets quality of life changes with latest beta firmware: What’s new?

Sony rolls out a new beta firmware for PlayStation 5 that adds support for Dolby Atmos, an option to turn off the beeping sound of the console, and more. These changes might seem minor, but in the case of many these additions were awaited.

PlayStation was released back in November 2021 and had features missing even in 2023. The aforementioned features are a few of the things fans had been waiting for and finally, Sony is trying to make things right. However, these features are only available in the beta version and are not stable yet so people have to wait a bit.

The beta firmware gives a first look at the notable changes the console manufacturers are adapting to make the player experience better. To give you a detailed insight into these upcoming changes to the beta version, we have compiled this article.

Sony improves accessibility features with its latest PlayStation 5 beta firmware

In a blog from PlayStation, Sony briefed users about the changes coming with the latest beta firmware. The first and foremost change is the addition of support for Dolby audio systems. Thus users who have home theaters, sound bars, supported Dolby speakers or more can take advantage of 3D audio improvements.

This beta also adds support for external NVMe SSDs up to the size of 8TB. This allows for better upgradability of the console in terms of storage of games or other items.

Apart from system changes, extended support for controllers has also been introduced. Players can simultaneously use two DualSense controllers at once for controlling the console. System UI also has haptic feedback implemented which will enable players to feel the interface.

There are other tweaks made to the console, which you can check out by visiting the official blog. That's all you need as a rundown for changes arriving with the PlayStation firmware beta.