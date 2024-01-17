Days Gone is truly one of a kind. It is a zombie apocalypse game that initially went under the radar but later did well in both sales and reviews. However, despite its potential, Sony has yet to announce a sequel, much to the disappointment of fans. Currently, developer Bend Studios is working on a different project but fans have taken it upon themselves to ask for a continuation of the lore. According to an online petition, fans have rallied together in the hundreds of thousands and requested a Days Gone Sequel from the game developer.

Advertisement

“Shocked it’s Such An Uphill Battle To Get A Sequel” – Fans Rally On With Over 210000 Signs Wanting A Days Gone Sequel

DAYS GONE 2 petition has reached over 210,000 signatures, since 2021 ✅Days Gone movie was reported to be in the works as of August 2022, with Sam Heughan (Outlander) is circling the project ✅Sony is yet to confirm the Days Gone movie officially ✅Bend Studio’s next project… pic.twitter.com/z8PK5M7mUY — Rino (@RinoTheBouncer) January 17, 2024

Days Gone’s whole fanbase is based on people who love to play post-apocalyptic games. However, this game is much more than that. It was an open world where players could do whatever they liked ranging from killing zombies to exploring and so much more. Days Gone’s success made fans ask for more but Bend Studios did not get a green light for a sequel. This pushed fans to take matters into their own hands and come out with an online petition to make Sony understand that investing in a sequel would be worth it.

Advertisement

Why the Petition Could Work and the Probability of Getting a Days Gone Sequel

There are a lot of people who are still paranoid about the petition not working. However, there are a few reasons why it could work and give Bend Studios the necessary reassurance to work on a sequel. Ultimately, Bend Studios is managed by Sony and they will only allow a sequel when there is demand and profits. Likewise, looking at the petition numbers, Sony could easily be coerced into making a sequel, considering the number of people interested.

However, Bend Studios is already working on a project as of now and it’s a pretty big one. Although the project has been kept all hush-hush until now, most of the studio’s workforce has been directed toward the upcoming title. This means that we won’t get news of a possible Days Gone sequel at least until 2025 or 2026.

Bend Studio’s Current Project

Sup? How’s that new IP going? — JD (@NeOJD) January 2, 2024

As we mentioned earlier, Bend Studios is currently working on another project. That is why, they cannot directly commit to Days Gone. Bend Studios is based in Oregon and has worked on tons of different IPs before including Resistance, Uncharted, and Syphon Filter. They have primarily worked on Portable titles for Sony since the 2000s when the latter acquired the studio.

We do not have any extensive details about the game so far. However, we do know that it is going to be an open-world multiplayer title. It will be the first title of its kind that the company has released ever. Kevin McAllister, the Community Manager of the studio also reported that the current title will be its best out of all the titles it has created. Thus, from the looks of it, Bend Studios seems to “be cooking” and the development is progressing according to plan. The PS5 already has a ton of exclusives that fans are having fun with and another title is exactly what the doctor ordered for Sony.

Advertisement

What Made Days Gone So Great

Days Gone had everything from good narrative to excellent storytelling and fluent open-world gameplay. In addition to that, the game’s post-apocalyptic setting gave players the freedom to do whatever they wanted. Dynamic weather, day and night cycles, varying landscapes, and immersive interactions made the game beautiful and well-thought-out. Moreover, from a narrative standpoint, the game explored themes of human loss, survival, and grief.

Another good aspect was the traversal and the motorcycle. The protagonist, Deacon St. John’s motorcycle was upgradeable and improved the experience of exploring the open world. Resource gathering, battling hordes of zombies, and the upgrades and customizations of the game made it an intuitive and one-of-a-kind title. The freedom in this game attracted a lot of people which ultimately led to more signatures on the petition.