Skull and Bones Matchmaking: FAQs About Ubisoft’s Latest Pirate Adventure

Skull and Bones is the upcoming action-adventure title from Ubisoft set in the Golden Age of Piracy. The pirate-themed tactical marine battle title is set to release on February 16, 2024. However, it is already available for open beta and has garnered a massive player base in just a few days.

Multiplayer mode is one of the biggest selling points for this action-adventure game, as fans have been eager to take to the high seas ever since Ubisoft first announced Skull and Bones in 2017. However, the crucial part of a good multiplayer is having an optimized matchmaking system. Skull and Bones’ matchmaking system puts players into servers based on their Infamy level and PvP preference. Although there are some critics of this matchmaking system, the game is still in open beta and might improve upon its official release.

How does Skull and Bones’ multiplayer work?

Skull and Bones allows players to participate in multiplayer battles on official servers. They can team up with up to five others in the multiplayer mode. Moreover, the game supports cross-platform, so players from different platforms can join in to enjoy the multiplayer mode together.

Is Skull and Bones always online?

Ubisoft developed Skull and Bones as an online-only experience. So, those hoping to enjoy this game offline would be disappointed to know that’s impossible. Players would be required to have an active internet connection and a Ubisoft account to enjoy this pirate-themed tactical marine battle title.

Can you Play Skull and Bones in Single Player mode?

The game isn’t playable offline and that might have made players believe it is a multiplayer exclusive. However, Skull and Bones also has an incredible single-player campaign to hook players even when they are playing by themselves. Although the title doesn’t have a primary storyline, there are still many Player vs Environment (PvE) missions to complete when playing alone or in co-op.

Does Skull and Bones feature PvP combat?

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones does support Player vs Player (PvP) combat. In the multiplayer mode, up to five players can team up and battle against other players in Disputed Waters. There is also a fascinating game mode called Loot Hunt, in which two groups of players compete to find treasure and increase their wealth.

As mentioned the game has an incredible PvE campaign, but it isn’t necessary to complete it in single-player mode. Players can team up to complete these PvE missions as a pirate group, as that would enrich the experience of playing this tactical marine battle title.

Can you Hijack player ships in Skull and Bones?

As the game is based on the Great Pirate Era, fans would be wondering if they can board other player’s ships. After all, boarding others’ ships during a marine battle has been a key element in every pirate media. Ubisoft didn’t forget about it. The game does allow players to board others’ ships during a marine battle.

Players first need to lower the enemy ship’s health below half, then a prompt to board the ship would appear while aiming. However, boarding another’s ship isn’t an easy task, as they must make sure there isn’t much distance between the ships and they are parallel to each other.