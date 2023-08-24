Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets a playable demo at Gamescom 2023, devs confirm release window

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl’s release date has been the subject of much speculation. Developer GSC Game World ended such rumors by confirming the release window in their latest fact sheet, although it involves a minor delay.

Advertisement

A highly-anticipated survival first-person shooter, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, was first announced back in 2011. Since then, the game has been in development hell, and the developers were even forced to abandon the project before picking it back up in 2018. However, fans have received regular updates since then, and despite several delays, the excitement for the game is still quite fresh.

Heart of Chornobyl seems closer to release than ever since people visiting Gamescom 2023 can already get hands-on with a playable 15-minute demo. Yet, fans were disappointed when the game was not featured on the gaming expo’s Opening Night Live segment. However, with news about a confirmed release window now doing the rounds, let’s jump in and find out what that’s all about, shall we?

Advertisement

GSC Game World seemingly confirms the release window for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The 15-minute demo for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was presented through the Xbox booth at Gamescom 2023 and features the player fighting their way through the Zone while dealing with rabid dogs, anomalies, and the ever-present radiation. The demo also introduces the importance of inventory management as well as the brilliantly designed quest system while the player gets familiarized with the different hostile and non-hostile factions inhabiting the game world. There should even be a special mention of the Unreal Engine 5-powered graphics, which shines the brightest during apocalyptic world events like emissions and lightning storms.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/stalker_thegame/status/1694288706218156481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, included Heart of Chornobyl in his speech while opening Xbox’s booth at Gamescom 2023, where he harped thon the difficulties faced by GSC Game World during the development process. While it is normal for a game to face several delays before release, the Ukrainian developers were particularly affected by the Russo-Ukraine conflict and an attack by Russian hackers, which halted development for several months. However, GSC Game World has since resumed work and is determined to give players an experience that seamlessly merges immersive simulation, horror, and first-person shooter mechanics.

In the latest press release document, developer GSC Game World discussed several key features of Stalker 2, which include a branching storyline, hardcore survival mechanics, and over thirty completely customizable firearm models. The devs even confirmed that Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will hit the shelves in Q1 2024, indicating that the rumor about a December 2023 release was inaccurate. Besides, players hoping for an online experience are in luck since Stalker 2 will receive a free multiplayer mode update soon after launch.

Pre-orders for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl are now live, and the survival FPS will release on Xbox Series X/S as well as PC. In the meantime, you can click here to catch up on more news from Gamescom 2023.