The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Star Josh Andrés Rivera Shares Indie Games Blew His Mind

Gaming is not just for the general public as celebrities can also enjoy video games. Readers might also be surprised to know that many actors and musicians enjoy playing video games, as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Josh Andrés Rivera recently revealed what he’s been playing lately.

Josh Andrés Rivera is an American actor, who rose to prominence after his performance in 2021’s musical romantic drama West Side Story. However, his best work was in 2023’s dystopian action film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Despite being such a known actor now, many might not know about his love for video games.

The American actor recently interviewed with IGN, where he talked about video games. Additionally, Josh also talked about his love for indie games in the same interview. These are titles developed by small studios or a group of few individuals, which have a tight budget as compared to AAA games by big-name developers.

“I’ve been really into Indie Games lately. A little while ago, I played Outer Wilds for the first time, man that game blew my mind. I absolutely loved it. Also, Tunic was another one that I thought was really nice.”

Should one play Josh Andrés Rivera’s favorite indie games?

Outer Wilds is a 2019 action-adventure game developed by Mobius Digital and published by Annapurna Interactive. The plot revolves around a space explorer who gets stuck in a time loop while exploring the solar system. He must now discover information about the time loop.

Tunic is a 2022 action-adventure game developed by Isometricorp Games and published by Finji. This indie title is set in a fantasy world and follows an anthropomorphic fox on a journey to free a trapped fox spirit in a crystal.

Both the indie action-adventures received a lot of love and praise from the gaming community. These games also received many prestigious awards, including the British Academy Games Award.

These games might not have crazy actions or visuals like a AAA title, but it has excellent narrative and smooth gameplay mechanics. Moreover, Outer Wilds and Tunic are available on multiple platforms, including Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

So, it is not surprising that The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actor likes these two indie titles. Moreover, we believe those who haven’t played this game yet should definitely try these two indie action-adventure titles once.