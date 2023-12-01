The wait is over, Rockstar Games confirms trailer release date for GTA 6

GTA 6 has been a huge talking point ever since the first words were uttered by Rockstar Games. Last month, they said as a part of the company‘s 25-year anniversary celebrations a trailer is set to drop. And oh the fans needed it.

And the trailer is set to be the first for GTA 6. And today, they announced the date for its release. The date is set to be the next Tuesday, December 5.

Fans overjoyed with the news of GTA 6 trailer date

The wait is finally over. After all these years of waiting and boatloads of leaks all over the internet, the time is here. Probably the most anticipated trailer of this decade, GTA 6 is finally receiving its first trailer. Rockstar Games announces the date for it. With many leaks surfacing on the internet, it is time to verify some of those.

Like GTA V’s trailer, hopefully, Rockstar will give a full tour of the game, masterfully keeping all the details hidden. And that will be enough. With the long-running reputation of Rockstar’s game development, fans are pretty sure that the game will turn out to be excellent.

However, they did not reveal what type of trailer it will be. Whether it will be a gameplay trailer with details regarding the game or simply a cinematic one to grasp the enthusiasm of fans.

And fans cannot simply hold it in. A simple news has already made the day for countless fans of the franchise. Now it is simply a wait of time to see what is going to be the end product. And just a side note, there is a high chance Rockstar will reveal the release date of the game.