XDefiant to release soon, team hard at work says Ubisoft

XDefiant, Ubisoft’s brand-new arena shooter, was received quite positively during its open beta period. Since then, players have been eager to know about its release, and Ubisoft recently confirmed their stance through a tweet.

Rainbow Six Siege‘s success in the competitive scene went a long way toward XDefiant’s development, as the studio wanted to build a first-person shooter with a focus on fast-paced combat. Ubisoft officially announced the brand-new arena shooter in July 2021 and claimed they were building the game up as a brand new IP complete with its own lore, which was set in a futurized version of the United States. However, like most Ubisoft games, XDefiant exists in the same universe and even shares characters with other popular IPs, including The Division and Watch Dogs.

XDefiant began its open beta period on June 21, 2023, and lasted for a whole of two days. While thousands of players got to experience Ubisoft’s new arena shooter during this time, the feedback was extremely positive, and players looked forward to the game’s release. Well, with the studio now providing an update on XDefiant’s current status, let’s jump in and find out what it’s all about, shall we?

Ubisoft explains the delays behind XDefiant through a detailed Tweet

Being a completely online PvP multiplayer FPS, XDefiant will rely on each player’s Matchmaking Rating or MMR to match them up with others on the same skill level. Moreover, the game has different factions, each with its unique abilities, which blend in seamlessly with the fast-paced gunplay. In fact, unlike Siege, which depends on tactics and careful strategy, XDefiant encourages a more drastic run-and-gun style gameplay more akin to titles like Call of Duty.

On August 24, 2023, Mark Rubin, the executive producer at Ubisoft San Fransisco, posted a Tweet apologizing to players for being quiet about XDefiant’s status. However, in the same Tweet, he revealed that the game is almost ready for release, and the devs are currently dealing with last-minute bugs. Mark also harped on the difficulties of building an entirely new IP and claimed they were taking extra care to plug every single hole so players could have a satisfying experience upon the game’s release.

While explaining the delays surrounding XDefiant, Mark Rubin went into the details of making a game and mentioned that some parts of the process required a lot of hard work. However, he assured players that the team was working to the best of their abilities and would soon come up with a confirmed release date.

Although XDefiant still does not have a confirmed launch date, it will be available on the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC upon release. In the meantime, you can click here for more gaming content from The SportsRush.