GLA vs DUR Fantasy Prediction : Glamorgan vs Durham Best Fantasy Team for English One-Day Cup Final

GLA vs DUR Fantasy Prediction: Glamorgan vs Durham – 19 August 2021 (Nottingham). Joe Cooke, Nicholas Selman, Graham Clark, and Scott Borthwick are the best fantasy picks of this game.

Glamorgan will take on Durham in the final game of the Royal London One Day Cup. The winner of this game will be crowned as the ODD Champion of England.

Nicholas Selman and Hamish Rutherford are the star batsmen of Glamorgan, whereas Cooke & Hogan have been bowling brilliantly. Scott Borthwick is the all-rounder of Durham, whereas Graham Clark and Alex Less will lead the batting line-up.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the ODI games played here is 260 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batsmen, and the boundaries are small on this ground.

Match Details :

Time:- 5.30 PM, Stadium: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Glamorgan – Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Kiran Carlson, Billy Root, Steven Reingold, Tom Cullen, Joe Cooke, Andrew Salter, James Weighell, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan.

Durham – Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick, Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Jack Campbell, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth.

GLA vs DUR: Key Players of the Game

Glamorgan Top-3 Picks:-

Nicholas Selman:- Selman has scored 385 runs in the tournament at an average of 55.00, whereas he will open the innings for his side.

Joe Cooke:- Cooke has scored 145 runs in the tournament at an average of 36.25, whereas he has scalped 18 wickets with the ball.

Michael Hogan:- Hogan has scalped 15 wickets in the tournament, whereas his economy has been 2.90.

Durham Top-3 Picks:-

Graham Clark:- Clark has scored 606 runs in the tournament at an average of 86.57, whereas he has scored three centuries and one half-century.

Scott Borthwick:- Borthwick has scored 250 runs in the tournament at an average of 50.00, whereas he has scalped nine wickets in bowling.

Chris Rushworth:- Rushworth has scalped 16 wickets in the tournament, whereas his economy has been 4.71.

GLA vs DUR Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Tom Cullen.

Batsmen: Alex Lees, Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Nicholas Selman.

All-Rounders: Joe Cook, Scott Borthwick.

Bowlers: Chris Rushworth, Luke Doneathy, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey.

Match Prediction: Durham will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Scott Borthwick and Joe Cooke

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Graham Clark and Alex Lees

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.