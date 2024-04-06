‘Hurt More Than Maybe They Should’: Tyrrell Hatton Deletes Social Media Due To Negativity, Calls For Softer Tone In Golf Community

Tyrrell Hatton shared that he had deleted his social media accounts since joining the Saudi-backed league because of the negativity that he encountered online. He further stated that although there are positive comments too, he finds the negative ones to be more hurtful.

Fans have always been critical of players who defect to the Saudi-funded league, and the hate is just too much for golfer’s to handle at times. Tyrrell Hattonjoined LIV in January this season, and since then the bashing has been brutal

Flushing It Golf took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the golfer’s words that read:

“Unfortunately social media isn’t the nicest of places. You do get some positive comments and obviously that’s nice, but sometimes reading the negative ones hurt more than maybe they should.”

Tyrrell Hatton further added how tough the decision was to delete the account, but he confessed that he didn’t want any negativity or judgment in front of him:

“I actually deleted my social media because I knew there was going to be negativity and I found the decision so hard to make, I just didn’t want any of that judgment and negativity in front of me. So I deleted that and it’s been quite nice actually.”

Lastly, the golfer urged fans to be more respectful in their online interactions and also avoid abusive language towards professional players. His decision might’ve come as a surprise to many, but his performance on the Saudi-backed league has been nothing less than phenomenal.

How Well Did Tyrrell Hatton Adjust To The LIV Golf Format?

After participating in two PGA Tour events in January 2024, Tyrrell Hatton ended up signing with LIV Golf in the very same month. Wasting no time, he headed to Mexico in February to compete in the league’s season opener, the LIV Mayakoba. Making his presence felt, Hatton secured a strong T8 finish on the leaderboard.

Later, the English professional golfer took part in the Las Vegas tournament, achieving the T12 spot, and then competed in the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament, where he finished in the T15 position.

Hatton competed in the LIV Golf Hong Kong, where his total score earned him the T21 spot on the leaderboard. He is currently playing in Miami at Trump National Doral, where he secured the T14 position after the event’s first round.

Considering Hatton has finished in the top-25 in all four of his events at the LIV league, there’s a good chance he might end the LIV Miami event with another strong finish.