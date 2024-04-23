‘It Was Sad To Me To See’: LIV Golf Commentator Accuses Jim Nantz Of Tarnishing His Career Over Remark During Masters Coverage

February 11, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; American sportscaster Jim Nantz on the 18th hole during the conclusion of the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The conclusion was delayed due to weather and darkness. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Foltz has claimed that CBS commentator Jim Nantz’s outspoken nature on Sunday’s coverage of the 2024 Masters has “tarnished his own career.” Amid the PGA Tour and LIV Golf controversy, the latter pointed out live on-air that the top five players on the leaderboard belonged to the PGA Tour, forgetting that three LIV Golf players were also in the top 10 ranks.

In a recent episode of the Fairway to Heaven podcast, Foltz emphasized being sad about what Nantz did when the players walked down the 16th tee at Augusta National on Sunday. The LIV Golf commentators said,

“It was sad to me to see what Jim Nantz did as the players walked to the 16th tee.”

Foltz did not stop there and added that legendary broadcasters like Nantz did something that would tarnish his career.

“A legendary broadcaster who’s going to probably go down as one of the best ever, tarnished his own career with something as petty as pointing out that the top five on the leaderboard that they were showing were all PGA Tour players,” the LIV Golf commentator added.

Nantz making mistakes live on-air is nothing new. Back in November 2023, the legendary commentator almost caused a blunder during a match between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. He introduced the new quarterback for the Bills Kyle Allen with his former team’s name. However, instead of calling the rebranded name of the team, “Washington Commander”, he introduced the team by its former name, “Redskins.”

Jim Nantz Incorrectly Calls Out Nelly Korda’s Name At The RBC Heritage

During the CBS Sports’ final round coverage of the RBC Heritage Open, an over-excited Jim Nantz experienced a slip of the tongue. He ended up calling Nelly Korda “Kelly Norda” after the LPGA Tour star won her fifth consecutive tournament in her fifth straight start.

“Enjoying the walk, every step of the way Tedd Scott. On a day when Korda Norda had already won her fifth in a row on fifth straight start,” Nantz was heard saying in a short clip shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (formerly Twitter).

The legendary broadcaster surely has to work on his problem. Such errors only end up disrespecting players and their game and showcase unprofessionalism, to say the least.