LIV Star Anirban Lahiri Asks Fellow LIV Players To Wake Up As Their Rankings Keep Plummeting

Apr 23, 2023; Adelaide, South Australia, AUS; Anirban Lahiri of Team Crushers looks to his caddy after missing a putt during the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide golf tournament at Grange Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Anirban Lahiri has tumbled down the OWGR list since he moved to LIV Golf. As a result of this, he couldn’t qualify for the Summer Olympic Games to represent India. Thus, he has asked the higher authorities of professional golf to wake up, as several worthy LIV golfers are unable to make it to the finest tournaments because of the OWGR backlash.

This week Lahiri will be playing at the DP World Tour event, the Indian Open, at DLF Golf & Country Club as a sponsor’s exemption and he’ll get a chance to earn OWGR points from the match to boost his rank. Moreover, since he joined the Saudi-backed league, his rank kept falling and he was out of the top 400, which is contrary to his previous rank keeping him under the top 40. This resulted in missing out on the fields of majors and the Olympic Games. Finally, ahead of the Indian Open, the golfer vented out his frustrations and had this message for his fellow LIV golfers.

Anirban Lahiri Visibly Frustrated With OWGR Rankings, Resulting In A Burst-Out

The LIV golfer reflected on the fact that a lot of good LIV golfers didnltt make it to Paris and it’s because the OWGR association doesn’t credit them points.

“There might be a situation where a lot of really good golfers don’t make it to Paris. And maybe that’s what is needed for the world to wake up and say we need to do something.”

After being turned down by the OWGR multiple times, even after introducing the LIV Golf Qualifying event in the fall season, the league recently stepped back from making any further requests for rankings on the OWGR. But Lahiri is unhappy with the situation and will try out different ways to up his rank.

“I am not going to sit and moan here. I am looking forward to eight or 12 good rounds after the Indian Open.”

Finally, Lahiri aims at the Asian Tour events to secure points by playing those events well. He doesn’t regret his decision to join LIV Golf but at the same time, he is disappointed that he didn’t get to participate in the Paris Olympics. Two of the highest-ranked golfers from each country will participate at this year’s Summer Olympics and as per the OWGR list, Lahiri’s rank comes after Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar on the list. Therefore, Lahiri missed out on a spot by a few places.