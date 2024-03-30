‘Maybe He Was Looking Down’: PGA Tour Pro Makes A Hole-In-One After Learning Of The Sudden Death Of A Close Friend

Mar 3, 2024; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Chan Kim walks off of the eighth green during the final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Chan Kim will always remember his Friday round at the Houston Open because he made an ace after hearing a heart-wrenching news. On Thursday night, he received the news of a high-school friend’s death, which could have weakened the golfer. Despite the news, he shot an ace on hole 9 and secured 67 at the end of the round. This performance was nothing less than a miracle and the golfer believed that his friend was looking downupon him as he made the shot.

Kim’s gameplay astounded everyone, as the golfer played better on Friday and his score was four strokes better than the opening day. He secured three birdies and one ace to push his score to 67 and had only two bogeys on Friday. While Kim’s performance took him to T20, he lost a dear friend as well, which he talked about in an interview.

Chan Kim Shares Memories About His Departed High School Buddy

Chan described that he had been friends with this person for a long time and that they enjoyed playing golf sessions together.

“Both him and his brother I’ve known for a while. We actually just played some golf when I was home before Mexico. And we normally game a lot, so I’m a big Call of Duty fan, so we literally played the week of the Players.”

He also said that he had no idea about the condition of his friend and was notified just last night.

“Yeah, it was just kind of sudden, didn’t really get any notice of it until last night. Yeah, like I said, today was kind of a special round. Regardless of how it went, it was nice to play for something a little bit more than just myself.”

“I just would have thought that maybe he was looking down, you know, just trying to give me a miracle…Yeah, definitely needed all of it. I’m happy of the result today, for sure.”

Kim also said that he believed what happened in round two was nothing less than a miracle and his friend did this for him. Whether it was for Kim’s buddy or not, it would take him to the weekend. Thus, Kim dedicated his gameplay to his dear friend, and is hopeful of playing better so he has a chance at clinching the trophy.