GUY vs BR Fantasy Prediction : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

GUY vs BR Fantasy Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals – 5 September 2021 (St Kitts). Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd, and Glenn Phillips will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Barbados Royals in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have won two of their five games in the tournament so far. Pooran and Hetmyer have batted well lately, whereas Hafeez has been their ace all-rounder. Tahir is their leading spinner, whereas Naveen and Shepherd will take care of pace bowling.

Barbados Royals have won one of their five games, and they want to bounce back. Azam Khan and Phillips are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Holder and Reifer are their all-rounders. Oshane Thomas will lead the pace bowling, whereas Jake Lintott is their ace spinner.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behaviour in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting is not easy on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 12.00 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Odeon Smith, Romario Shepherd, Naveen ul Haq, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir.

Barbados Royals – Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Smit Patel, Glenn Phillips, Azam Khan, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Ashley Nurse, Jake Lintott, Oshane Thomas.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Romario Shepherd, Glenn Phillips, Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Tahir, and Shimron Hetmyer.

GUY vs BR Team Wicket-Keeper

If Guyana bats first, pick Nicholas Pooran, or else, pick Azam Khan.

GUY vs BR Team Batsmen

Shimron Hetmyer (Price 9.5) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hetmyer scored 267 runs at an average of 33.37 last season, whereas he had a strike-rate of 125.94. He has scored 146 runs in five games this season. Hemraj is a perfect player to complete three batsmen, and he can contribute with the bowl as well.

Glenn Phillips (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Barbados Royals. Phillips scored 500 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of 55.55, whereas he had an S/R of 163.39. He is a world-class player and has scored 127 runs at 31.75 in CPL 2021.

GUY vs BR Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 9.5) and Raymon Reifer (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Barbados Royals. Holder scored 192 runs at a strike-rate of 140.14 last season, whereas he scalped ten wickets in bowling. He has scored 44 runs and has scalped three wickets this season. Reifer scalped eight wickets last season, whereas he has scalped five wickets in three games this season.

Mohammad Hafeez (Price 9.5) and Odeon Smith (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hafeez has scored 137 runs at an average of 34.25 in CPL 2021, whereas he has scalped four wickets in bowling. Smith has scalped six wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 6.55, whereas he can get promoted in batting.

GUY vs BR Team Bowlers

Imran Tahir (Price 9) and Romario Shepherd (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Tahir has scalped six wickets this season at an economy of 5.50, whereas Shepherd has scalped nine wickets at 5.45. Both of them are bowling beautifully this season.

Jake Lintott (Price 8) will be our bowler from the Barbados Royals. Lintott scalped 15 wickets at an economy of 7.06 in the T20 Blast, whereas he scalped two wickets on his CPL debut.

**You can take Oshane Thomas instead of Lintott**

Match Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Hafeez

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder

