GUY vs JAM Fantasy Prediction : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

GUY vs JAM Fantasy Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs – 13 September 2021 (St Kitts). Odeon Smith, Andre Russel, Imad Wasim, and Kennar Lewis will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have won five of their nine games in the tournament so far. Hemraj, Hetmyer, and Pooran will take care of batting, whereas Hafeez will miss the tournament now. Tahir is their leading spinner, whereas Shepherd will take care of pace bowling.

Jamaica Tallawahs have won four of their nine games, and they need to win this game. Andre Russel is their star all-rounder, whereas Brathwaite and Imad are also important players. Pretorius is the lead pacer, whereas Green is their main spinner.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behaviour in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting is not easy on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 12.00 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Odeon Smith, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Naveen ul Haq, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir.

Jamaica Tallawahs – Kennar Lewis, Kirk McCenzie, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russel, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Veerasammy Permaul.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Kennar Lewis, Andre Russel, Imad Wasim, Migael Pretorius, and Romario Shepherd.

GUY vs JAM Team Wicket-Keeper

Kennar Lewis (Price 9) will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Lewis scored 113 runs at a strike-rate of 182.25 in the T10 League, whereas he has scored 259 runs at 168.18 in CPL 2021. He plays an aggressive brand of cricket.

GUY vs JAM Team Batsmen

Chandrapaul Hemraj (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hemraj has scored 206 runs in the tournament, whereas he can bowl a few overs of spin.

Rovman Powell (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Powell has scored 165 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped three wickets in bowling.

**If Jamaica bats first, pick Shamarh Brooks, or else, pick King as your last player**

GUY vs JAM Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) and Imad Wasim (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Russel has scalped nine wickets in CPL 2021, whereas he has scored 141 runs at a strike-rate of 180.76. Wasim has scored 88 runs in CPL 2021, whereas he has scalped six wickets with the ball. Both of them are star all-rounders.

Odeon Smith (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Smith has scalped 13 wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 7.05, whereas he can get promoted in batting.

GUY vs JAM Team Bowlers

Imran Tahir (Price 9) and Romario Shepherd (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Tahir has scalped 11 wickets this season at an economy of 6.33, whereas Shepherd has scalped 15 wickets at 7.42. Both of them are bowling beautifully this season.

Migael Pretorius (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Pretorius scalped six wickets in the CSA T20 Challenge, whereas he has scalped 16 wickets in CPL 2021. He is in brilliant form.

[Pick Gudakesh Motie or Carlos Brathwaite as your last player]

Match Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Andre Russel

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Odeon Smith and Imad Wasim

