GUY vs SKN Fantasy Prediction : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20 Semi Final

GUY vs SKN Fantasy Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 15 September 2021 (St Kitts). Odeon Smith, Romario Shepherd, Evin Lewis, and Fabian Allen will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the semi-final match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Guyana Amazon Warriors won six of their ten games in the league phase. Tahir is their leading spinner, whereas Shepherd and Smith will take care of pace bowling. The batting has not clicked in the tournament so far.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots also won six of their ten games in the league phase. Lewis has been their best batsman, whereas Sherfane has also batted well. DJ Bravo and Allen are the star all-rounders, whereas Drakes and Meekeran are the lead bowlers.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the last five CPL 2021 games played here is 161 runs.

Last 5 CPL 2021 Games; Bat 1st Won: 2; Bat 2nd Won: 3

Match Details :

Time:- 12.00 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Odeon Smith, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Naveen ul Haq, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Evin Lewis, Joshua da Silva, Chris Gayle, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Jon Russ-Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeran, Fawad Ahmed.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, and Odion Smith.

GUY vs SKN Team Wicket-Keeper

Joshua da Silva (Price 8) will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Silva scored a half-century in the last game as an opener, and he is helpful in managing credits.

GUY vs SKN Team Batsmen

Chandrapaul Hemraj (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hemraj has scored 227 runs in the tournament, whereas he can bowl a few overs of spin [2 wickets].

Evin Lewis (Price 10) and Sherfane Rutherford (Price 9) will be our batsmen from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Lewis has scored 343 runs in the tournament at an average of 42.87, whereas his S/R has been 158.79. Rutherford has scored 226 runs in the tournament at an average of 37.66, whereas his S/R has been 129.14. Both of them are destructive batsmen.

GUY vs SKN Team All-Rounders

Fabian Allen (Price 9) and Dominic Drakes (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Allen has scalped eight wickets, whereas he has scored 117 runs at a strike rate of 136.04. Drakes has scalped 13 wickets in the tournament, and he is looking in brilliant form.

[DJ Bravo has bot bowled a single ball in the last couple of games]

Odeon Smith (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Smith has scalped 16 wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 6.98, whereas he has scored 117 runs in bowling.

GUY vs SKN Team Bowlers

Imran Tahir (Price 9) and Romario Shepherd (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Tahir has scalped 13 wickets this season at an economy of 6.00, whereas Shepherd has scalped 18 wickets at 7.46. Both of them are bowling beautifully this season, and Shepherd can contribute with the bat too.

Fawad Ahmed (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Ahmed has scalped seven wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.46, and the pitch will assist him.

[If Guyana bats first, pick Pooran as your last player, or else, pick DJ Bravo/Shimron Hetmyer]

Match Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Evin Lewis and Romario Shepherd

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Odeon Smith and Chandrapaul Hemraj

